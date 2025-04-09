Celebrity News
Dallas chef Tiffany Derry returns to TV as 'MasterChef' judge
Dallas' favorite celebrity chef Tiffany Derry is joining the MasterChef team as a judge for the show’s 15th season in summer 2025. This season will also debut a new theme pairing home cooks together: MasterChef: Dynamic Duo, which can be found on FOX and Hulu when it airs.
Derry is the founder of Tiffany Derry Concepts and co-founder of T2D Concepts, the hospitality group behind Roots Southern Table, Radici Wood-Fired Grill, Roots Chicken Shak, Shef Food + Wine Festival, and ‘Shef Tiffany spice and apparel line.
The new "Dynamic Duo" show is described thusly:
From married and dating couples, to mothers and daughters, siblings, best friends and even divorcees – relationships are tested in some of the toughest challenges to date. Plus, to make things even more difficult, the dreaded Pressure Test makes an intimidating return. In the end, only one Dynamic Duo will be awarded the grand prize of $250,000, the MasterChef trophy and the title of MasterChefs.
Other judges joining Derry on the panel include Gordon Ramsay as host and judge; and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich.
Derry, who is opening a second location of her Italian restaurant Radici in Grand Prairie, shared her enthusiasm about the new season.
"For me, cooking has always been about passion, precision, and heart, and I can't wait to bring my perspective to the table alongside Gordon and Joe,” she says in a statement. “The season challenges home cook duos in a whole new way, and it was so fun to see them rise to the occasion. Get ready for some incredible food, tough love, and maybe even a little spice!"
According to a release, last summer, the cooking series was FOX’s most watched summer 2024 show in multi-platform viewing, delivering 4.3 million total viewers and ranked as summer’s top cooking series among adults 18-49.
“The long-standing, collaborative partnership we enjoy with Gordon, Joe and the Endemol Shine North America team continues to bring compelling, differentiated experiences to our audience – a winning recipe we know will get even better by welcoming Tiffany’s fresh, expert perspective to the mix,” says FOX Television Network President Michael Thorn in a statement.
Derry is no stranger to the screen with previous TV appearances that include Top Chef, B, Bobby’s Triple Threat, Chopped, and Bar Rescue. She also has history as a judge on previous MasterChef shows: She served as a guest judge on MasterChef: Back to Win Kitchen in 2022 and MasterChef: United Tastes of America in 2023.