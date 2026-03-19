Weekend Event Planner
These are the 14 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
Although there is a lot going on in and around Dallas this weekend, there is no one big event that will draw more people than others. Choices include four comedians, a heavy metal concert, four theater events, a dance production, a symphony concert, two festivals, and the final days of a notable art exhibition.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. If you want more options, check out our calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, March 19
Dan Soder: The Golden Retriever of Comedy Tour
Dan Soder is a New York City-based comedian who’s best known as Mafee on the Showtime series Billions. His HBO special, Son of a Gary, debuted in 2019. He also has a half-hour special on Netflix’s The Standups, and his first hour-long stand-up special, Not Special, premiered in 2016 on Comedy Central. Soder also hosted Sirius XM’s The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson from 2015-2023. He'll perform for one night only at Texas Theatre.
Bad Omens in concert
Heavy metal band Bad Omens has become one of the biggest groups in the genre over the past decade. They released their debut self-titled album in 2016, making the top 10 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. Both of their subsequent albums went even higher, with their third album, The Death of Peace and Mind in 2022, going all the way to No. 1. They'll play at American Airlines Center, joined by special guests Beartooth and President.
Modi: Pause for Laughter
Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, Modi emigrated with his family to the United States at the age of 7 and was raised on Long Island. He worked as an investment banker until his first open-mic night made him realize that stand-up was his true calling. Equipped with a sharp wit and a knack for reading an audience, Modi has gone on to become a successful fixture in New York’s vibrant comedy scene, often doing bits that incorporate his heritage. He'll perform for one night only at Majestic Theatre.
Improv Addison present Dave Attell
Dave Attell is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer, best known as the host of Comedy Central's Insomniac with Dave Attell, which gave him a cult following. He's also been seen in the Hulu series Life & Beth with Amy Schumer, Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross, and HBO’s Crashing with Pete Holmes. When not on the road, Attell makes regular appearances at the Comedy Cellar in New York City. He'll perform five times through Saturday at Improv Addison.
Pegasus Theatre presents Rehearsal for Murder!
Lt. Foster has inherited a guest inn from his Great-Grand Uncle Cyrus Johnson in the Green Mountains of Vermont. Mrs. Holmes (the housekeeper) and Seth Murdock (the groundskeeper) occupy the guest inn, which, as the play begins, is hosting famed writer/director Adrian Garson and a troupe of actors who are rehearsing a new Broadway play away from the scrutiny of the Manhattan theater critics. Before Lt. Foster arrives, leading man Allen Simpson falls to his death from Eagle Point. It looks like a tragic accident — but was it? The production runs through April 5 at Addison Performing Arts Centre.
Friday, March 20
Akaash Singh: Generational Triumph Tour
Akaash Singh is a nationally touring stand-up comedian, podcaster, and actor. His career took off with many television shows, including MTV’s Wild’n Out, Netflix’s Brown Nation, and HBO’s The Leftovers. He's also known for the podcast Flagrant, co-created with fellow comedian and good friend Andrew Schulz. His newest special, Gaslit, was released in 2024. He'll perform for one night only at Majestic Theatre.
Undermain Theatre presents St. Miles*
Undermain Theatre will present a staged reading of St. Miles*, an Undermain World Premiere in development directed by Jiles R. King II. Five years ago, the Ellis family lost one of its members, a young Black man named Miles, to an act of police violence. Now Miles’ mother Opal wants him to be recognized as a saint. As the Ellises navigate the arduous canonization process, the family clashes and battle lines are drawn. Is true salvation on the other side of it all? There will be three performances through Sunday at Undermain Theatre.
TITAS/Dance Unbound presents BODYTRAFFIC
Regularly working with powerhouse choreographers like Kyle Abraham, Ohad Naharin, Hofesh Shechter, Victor Quijada, Arthur Pita, Fernando Magadan, Micaela Taylor, and Trey McIntyre, a BODYTRAFFIC show is a master class in what’s hot and happening in dance right now. There will be performances on Friday and Saturday at Moody Performance Hall.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Alexi Kenney Plays Barber"
Rising star violinist Alexi Kenney and Principal Guest Conductor at the Metropolitan Opera Daniele Rustioni will join together for one of the most-performed 20th century masterpieces, Barber's Violin Concerto. The program will also feature a first-time DSO performance of Casella’s Second Symphony. There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Uptown Players presents Pure Glitter
Pure Glitter is a vibrant, heartfelt comedy celebrating the messy, glittering bonds of chosen family. At Stan and Tony’s 10th anniversary surprise party, old friends and new flames collide in a whirlwind of revelations, shade, and musical theater debates. As secrets unravel — breakups, betrayals, and hidden truths — the group confronts love, loss, and the courage to be honest. The production runs through March 29 at Kalita Humphreys Theater.
Saturday, March 21
Texas Forever Fest
Texas Forever Fest is a celebration of the food, art, music, and people that make the Lone Star State unforgettable. Visitors can enjoy a full day of live music, entertainment, interactive activities, food, drinks, and vendors, all inspired by Texas’ rich and diverse culture. Performers will include William Clark Green, The Wilder Blue, Tejas Brothers, Angel White, and Battle of the Balladeers champion Jake Ryan. The event takes place at Haggard Park in Plano.
Dallas Festival of Colors
The Dallas Festival of Colors (Holi Mela) will make a second go of it two weeks after being rained out. Inspired by the ancient Indian festival of Holi, the Festival of Colors is a high-energy, family-friendly experience featuring live music and DJs, traditional and contemporary dance performances, color throws, cultural showcases, food vendors, and activities for all ages. It takes place at Myers Park & Event Center in McKinney.
DFW Play presents Fest O' Theatre
DFW Play will present North Texas’ first-ever South Asian Theater Festival, marking a historic milestone for the region’s cultural landscape. Fest O’ Theatre is more than a lineup of performances — it is a thoughtfully curated, all-day celebration of Indian stagecraft, bringing together compelling storytelling, powerful performances, and diverse theatrical traditions in one immersive experience. The one-day event will be at Dallas Children's Theater.
Sunday, March 22
Dallas Museum of Art presents "International Surrealism" closing day
Sunday will be the final day to view "International Surrealism" at the Dallas Museum of Art. The exhibition features over 100 works by an international array of artists, all drawn from the impressive collection of Tate in London. It highlights the wide range of practices, techniques, and perspectives from across the globe that came to define the movement, emphasizing the endless reach of the surrealist mindset through a rich display of works by celebrated artists and writers, including André Breton, Leonora Carrington, Salvador Dalí, and René Magritte, as well as their peers.