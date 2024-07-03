Weekend Event Planner
These are the 9 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
With the Fourth of July falling on a Thursday this year, the number of new non-4th-of-July events taking place around Dallas is significantly diminished. Here's your time to catch up on theater you may have missed, plus three concerts, two comedians, and two new theater productions.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.
Wednesday, July 3
Continuing local theater productions
The lack of new events gives you a chance to see some continuing local theater productions that deserve your attention. Shakespeare Dallas has both Scenes from The Odyssey and Twelfth Night, Second Thought Theatre has the darkly comic Wink, Theatre Three has Gilbert & Sullivan's Pirates of Penzance, The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch has a dual-language version of Aladdin, Art Centre Theatre in Plano has the classic Annie Get Your Gun, and The Core Theatre in Richardson has the alliteratively-named Poodles, Postmen and Pastrami.
Sarah McLachlan in concert
Singer Sarah McLachlan had a string of five hit albums from 1997 to 2014, but it was her 1993 breakout album Fumbling Towards Ecstasy that put her on the map. It only had one true hit - "Good Enough" - but songs like "Possession," "Hold On," and the title song remain classics for her fans. She'll celebrate the 30th anniversary of that album at this concert at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.
Thursday, July 4
4th of July events
As it should be, Independence Day is full of almost nothing but events celebrating the holiday. For a full list of everything happening in the Dallas area, check out this list.
Friday, July 5
A Day to Remember in concert
Rock band A Day to Remember has been around for almost 20 years, but their discography indicates that they have yet to truly make it big. They've only had one top 10 album in their career - 2016's Bad Vibrations - but the music industry being what it is, it was vastly outsold by their three previous albums. At least they have a sense of humor about their relative lack of success, as they'll play at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory as part of their The Least Anticipated Album Tour.
Xscape & SWV: The Queens of R&B Tour
There will be more '90s nostalgia in the air when R&B groups Xscape and SWV come to Dallas as part of The Queens of R&B Tour. Xscape only released three albums between 1993 and 1998, but hits like "Just Kickin' It," "Understanding," and "Who Can I Run To" live on. SWV had a similar run between 1992 and 1997, scoring with hits like "Weak," "Right Here (Human Nature)," and "You're the One." The two groups will perform those songs and more at Dos Equis Pavilion.
Improv Arlington presents Karlous Miller
As a comedian/actor, Karlous Miller is most known for being a veteran cast member on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out with Nick Cannon. He is joined by DC Young Fly and Chico Beanis as co-creator and weekly host of the popular 85 South Show, which has been nominated for the iHeart Radio Best Comedy Podcast. He'll perform five times through Sunday at Improv Arlington.
Taylor Tomlinson: Tries Out New Ideas
Taylor Tomlinson is the host of the CBS late night show, After Midnight. She premiered her third hour-long comedy special, Have It All, in February 2024 on Netflix, and also co-hosts Self-Helpless along with Delanie Fischer and Kelsey Cook, a podcast that combines hilarious send-ups of self-help books, trends, and more with genuine explorations and buy-in from the hosts. She'll perform four times through Saturday at Improv Addison.
Pocket Sandwich Theatre presents Herbbits, Wizards, and Borks ... Oh My!
Herbbits, Wizards, and Borks ... Oh My! is another of Pocket Sandwich Theatre's infamous audience-participation, popcorn-tossing comedy spoofs. The play follows the brave, albeit inept, band of wizards, elves, and Herbbits as they try to destroy the Sable Impetus before the evil Dark Lord uses it for his nefarious plan. Will they succeed? Or will the big bad guy win for a change? Who knows?! Magic and monsters abound in this high fantasy spoof adventure, which will run through August 24.
Entertainment Events, Inc. presents Late Night Catechism
In Late Nite Catechism, the irrepressible Sister teaches class to a roomful of "students," aka the audience. Throughout the course of the class the benevolent instructor rewards the students for correct answers with nifty prizes. Naughty students may well find themselves on stage sitting in a corner reflecting their actions. The production runs through July 28 at Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson.