Discover Deep Ellum
Discover Dallas' Deep Ellum through a day of art, food, music, and more
Dallas' Deep Ellum district is synonymous with great nightlife, but there's also plenty to discover in this vibrant neighborhood before the sun even sets.
A daytime excursion to Deep Ellum reveals a different side of the iconic district, filled with art, shopping, and unexpected experiences for locals to discover. From fantastic food to endless entertainment, here's how Dallasites can make a day of it in Deep Ellum.
Take a stroll
Just minutes from downtown Dallas, Deep Ellum has been a Texas destination for arts, culture, music, and innovation since 1873. Instead of cruising the historic district by car on your next visit, explore the walkabout neighborhood by foot.
Hop on the DART — or park at The Epic’s onsite garage — then stroll the sidewalks of the vibrant neighborhood you thought you already knew for a fresh perspective and new attractions to discover.
Shop local
As you stroll, pop into the myriad independent boutiques, vintage shops, and bookstores that give Deep Ellum its distinctive creative character. Shop locally made goods, browse indie reads, and score vintage finds at favorites such as Deep Vellum Bookstore, Poets Books, and Add Vintage.
But that's just the beginning — find a full slate of the neighborhood's unique shops and services here.
Savor food and drink
Throughout Deep Ellum, you'll find food and drink unlike anything else in Dallas. Savor all-day brunch at upscale American tavern Elm & Good, indulge in modern Mexican cuisine at Mama x Dios in The Epic, or grab an eclectic late-afternoon meal at Armoury D.E.
Then, wrap up your day with a pint at Queen's Head Pub or go for a rousing round of shuffleboard and drinks at Electric Shuffle.
Immerse in art
There's art around every corner in Deep Ellum, and a daytime visit is the perfect chance to slow down and take in the murals, public art, and neighborhood landmarks that define Deep Ellum.
Visit the magical Musical Art Garden under I-345; browse an array of galleries, including Kettle Art Gallery; and find more vibrant visuals to explore here.
Kettle Art Gallery.Courtesy photo
Listen up
Of course, a visit to Deep Ellum isn't complete without live music. So cap off the day by discovering “the next big thing” at an iconic music venue like Trees, The Bomb Factory, or Off the Record.
You can find a full slate of upcoming events — from music sessions and open mics to comedy and more big-name performances — on this calendar.
With art around every corner, unparalleled food and drink, indie shops, and vibrant surroundings, there's no Dallas destination quite like Deep Ellum. It's time to discover a whole new side of one of Dallas' most iconic neighborhoods by spending a day in Deep Ellum.