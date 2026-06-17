Tee It Up
Where to play golf in Dallas-Fort Worth without booking a tee time
Dallas-Fort Worth golfers know summer can be a challenge. Triple-digit temperatures have a way of making even the most dedicated players rethink a tee time.
Fortunately, golf in DFW has expanded far beyond traditional courses. The region is now home to a growing collection of simulator clubs, golf lounges, entertainment venues, mini golf concepts, and social sports destinations that let players work on their swing, compete with friends, or simply enjoy a round with a cocktail in hand — all without spending four hours on the course.
Whether you're looking to sharpen your game, plan a unique date night, organize a group outing, or just stay active indoors this summer, these Dallas golf destinations offer a fresh take on the sport.
Gather up the girls and tee up.Photo courtesy of Puttshack
Puttshack — Best for a girls' night out
A tech-driven mini golf spot in Addison with automatic scoring, cocktails, food, and a high-energy social vibe.
City Golf Club — Best for networking
A polished indoor golf club at The Crescent with simulators, instruction, memberships, and private event potential.
Birdies Golf Lounge — Best for downtown Dallas professionals
A Victory Park indoor golf lounge with TrackMan simulators, craft cocktails, light bites, DJs, and nightlife-style energy.
The Sandy Pickle — Best for sports lovers who can't choose one sport
A social sports venue at The Village Dallas with pickleball, sand volleyball, a putting green, golf simulators, drinks, and group-friendly energy.
Sports enthusiasts will love this spot.Photo courtesy of The Sandy Pickle
Royal Golf Zone — Best for year-round practice
A Dallas indoor golf facility with simulator bays for full rounds, driving range practice, and swing work in a weather-proof setting.
Puttery — Best for a date night
An adults-oriented indoor mini golf venue at Grandscape with themed courses, cocktails, food, and a date-night or group-outing feel.
Fairway Fit — Best for improving your game
A golf training and simulator center that blends swing work with performance and fitness-minded golf improvement.
Scratch Golf Club — Best for serious golfers
A members-focused indoor golf club in the Arts District built around simulator technology, practice, coaching, and competitive play.
Fort Worth and Tarrant County-area golf spots include:
Panther City Partee — Best late-night hang
A Fort Worth indoor golf simulator spot with casual play, social gaming, drinks, and private-event potential.
Five Iron Golf — Best for corporate events
A national indoor golf and entertainment concept in Fort Worth’s Near Southside with TrackMan simulators, lessons, leagues, food, and a full bar.
BigShots Golf — Best for beating the summer heat
A large-format golf entertainment venue in Fort Worth with hitting bays, games, mini golf, food, drinks, and event space.
1611 Golf Club — Best country club alternative
An indoor golf venue that feels like a sports bar meets country club, with simulator bays, lessons, club fittings, food, drinks, and events.
X-Golf Alliance — Best new addition
A new Alliance-area simulator golf venue opening June 12, bringing X-Golf’s indoor course play, leagues, lessons, food, and drinks to north Fort Worth.