This weekend marks the final days of the 2026 State Fair of Texas, but that's far from the only thing to do in and around Dallas. Other choices include seven concerts with multiple big-name singers and bands, six theater productions, and a visit from a well-known comedian.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. For more options, check out our calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, October 15
Theatre Three presents I Am My Own Wife
Winner of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best Play, I Am My Own Wife tells the compelling true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, a German transgender woman who survived two of the 20th century’s most oppressive regimes. Through a richly theatrical and deeply personal lens, the play explores identity, memory, morality, and survival. Intimate, thought-provoking, and profoundly moving, it is a remarkable portrait of a singular life. The production, put on in the Theatre Too space at Theatre Three, runs through November 1.
Karol G in concert
Colombian singer Karol G appeared on the music competition show El Factor X at age 14, and has slowly but surely made her way to the top since. Her 2017 debut album, Unstoppable, went to No. 2 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart, and each of her subsequent four albums has gone to No. 2 or No. 1 there. Each of her last two albums, most recently Tropicoqueta in 2025, made the top three on the overall Billboard 200. She'll perform at AT&T Stadium as part of her Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour.
MusicalWriters.com Productions presents cleaVage
The “real” story behind fake breasts, cleaVage is an origin story, a love story, and an underdog story all stuffed into two acts. The musical transforms the little-known history of silicone gel breast implants into a theatrical experience filled with original music, sharp comedy, and heartfelt storytelling. The production runs through November 1 at Theatre Three.
Randy Travis: The More Life Tour
The Randy Travis: More Life Tour features the legendary country singer and his co-star, James Dupré, from The Price. Dupré and the band will perform all of Travis' iconic number ones including “On The Other Hand,” “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “Three Wooden Crosses.” Travis, who has not been able to sing since he suffered a near-fatal stroke in 2013, will make a special appearance, engaging with the audience and taking part in the show. The concert takes place at Longhorn Ballroom.
Friday, October 16
AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Paula Poundstone
Iconic comedian Paula Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and legendary spontaneous wit. She is the star of several HBO specials, including Cats, Cops and Stuff, and Paula Poundstone Goes to Harvard. She is also a regular panelist on NPR’s comedy news quiz, Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!, and can be heard weekly on her comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone. She'll perform at Winspear Opera House.
Modest Mouse in concert
The career of indie rock band Modest Mouse has been full of hits, best-selling albums, and long album titles. Best known for songs such as "Float On," "Dashboard," and "Lampshades on Fire," the band has released such wordy albums as This Is a Long Drive for Someone with Nothing to Think About, Good News for People Who Love Bad News, and We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank. They'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in support of their new album, An Eraser and a Maze.
Lyric Stage presents Godspell
Godspell is Stephen Schwartz’s joyful, heartfelt celebration of friendship and the power of coming together. The musical retells the teachings and final days of Jesus through the Gospel of Matthew with humor, heart, and a timeless message of community, hope, and compassion. The production, featuring songs like “Day by Day,” “Prepare Ye,” and “All for the Best,” runs through October 25 at Lyric Stage.
Family Music Theatre presents Annie
Set in 1930s New York City, Annie follows the story of a spirited young orphan determined to find the family she’s always dreamed of. Armed with endless optimism, Annie escapes the gloomy orphanage run by the hilarious and hard-hearted Miss Hannigan and unexpectedly finds herself stepping into the world of billionaire Oliver Warbucks. What begins as a temporary holiday arrangement quickly turns into a life-changing adventure full of heart, humor, and hope. The production runs through October 31 at New Vida Center in Dallas.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Beethoven & Strauss with Daniel Hawkins"
DSO Principal Horn Daniel Hawkins brings his golden sound and effortless lyricism to Strauss’ Horn Concerto No. 2. The concert, conducted by Fabio Luisi, will be highlighted by Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 in A Major. There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Grand Prairie Arts Council presents Puffs
Puffs (Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic) is a hilarious and heartfelt comedy that flips the wizarding world on its head, telling the story from the perspective of the students who usually stand in the background. It follows a group of well-meaning, awkward, and fiercely loyal underdogs as they navigate seven chaotic years at a magical school where they are constantly overshadowed by the “chosen ones.” The production runs through October 25 at Uptown Theater in Grand Prairie.
Saturday, October 17
AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Hold On To Your Butts
Sixty-five-million years ago, dinosaurs ruled the earth. Thirty years ago, a movie about dinosaurs ruled the box office. This year, you are invited to … Hold On To Your Butts. Two actors and a Foley artist perform a live, shot-for-shot parody of the greatest dinosaur film of all time. It's a wildly inventive tour-de-force of comedy, physical theatre, and live Foley. There will be two performances on Saturday at Wyly Theatre.
Weezer in concert
The rock band Weezer is one of those groups that many people know without them ever having become a huge success. Each of their 16 albums — including the recently-released Weezer (Gold Album) — has sold relatively well, although none have reached the coveted No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. But their fans are legion, as evidenced by their return to American Airlines Center as part of their Weezer: The Gathering tour. They'll be joined by The Shins and Silversun Pickups.
Sunday, October 18
Final day of State Fair of Texas
After three weeks and uncountable numbers of corny dogs, fried desserts, and other foods consumed by the masses, the State Fair of Texas will come to an end. With a forecast in the low 70s, visitors will be able to traipse around Fair Park in comfort as they take one final chance to enjoy Midway games, rides, auto shows, music, and more.
Sombr in concert
Pop/rock singer Sombr (aka Shane Michael Boose) has seen his career go from zero to 60 in the past few years. He signed with Warner Records in 2023 and released an EP the same year, but it wasn't until 2025 that he first gained notable fame with the singles "Back to Friends" and "Undressed," which went viral on TikTok. He'll play at American Airlines Center in support of his debut album, I Barely Know Her, joined by The Hellp and The Last Dinner Party.
Foster the People in concert
Indie pop band Foster the People is celebrating the 15th anniversary of their debut album, Torches, which featured the hit song "Pumped Up Kicks." After going on hiatus in the late 2010s, the band returned in 2024 with their fourth album, Paradise State of Mind. They'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving as part of their Good Mourning Sunshine tour, joined by Goth Babe.