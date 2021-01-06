Macy's department store to close 36 locations, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth

Department store chain Macy's is executing a wave of store closures in the first quarter of 2021 that include five in Texas, with two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, in Denton and Lewisville.

According to USA Today, Macy's, Inc. which also runs Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury, released a list of 36 stores expected to close by mid-2021; they're also closing one Bloomingdale's. Nine other stores have recently closed, none in Texas.

Fortune magazine said that most of the closures are located in "weak malls from which shoppers have long since defected," and that Macy's will focus on its best stores in higher-caliber malls, along with its e-commerce business new, smaller store format that it's currently testing. They opened one such store in February in Southlake, with 20,000 square feet, smaller than the usual 100,000 square feet; the opening turned out to be ill-timed, given the virus.

Liquidation sales are expected to start in January, and will run from 8-12 weeks; some have already begun.

The full list of stores in Texas expected to close by April 30 includes:

Golden Triangle in Denton

Vista Ridge Mall in Lewisville

Post Oak Mall in College Station

Rivercenter in San Antonio

Rolling Oaks in San Antonio

Other Macy's are closing in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington state.

Like all of retail, Macy's has been hit by COVID-19, with company-wide temporary closures in March, followed by some reopenings in May.

Macy's plans to close approximately 125 stores in total out of more than 750 total locations, including Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Bluemercury stores.