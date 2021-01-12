Popular West Coast medspa SkinSpirit picks Plano for DFW debut

In time for new-year refreshing and pampering, a West Coast destination for medical-grade aesthetics called SkinSpirit is expanding to Dallas-Fort Worth, making its local debut in Plano. Opening January 13, Plano is SkinSpirit's 17th location nationwide and second in Texas, after Austin.

SkinSpirit touts itself as offering "cutting-edge technology and a luxurious spa-like setting."

The new 2,955-square-foot clinic features eight service rooms, where a staff of nurse practitioners and aestheticians, under the guidance of a team of medical directors, perform medical-grade aesthetic skin, face, and body care. The extensive menu of services includes:

Botox & Dysport, Laser Resurfacing, and Ultherapy

Dermal Fillers and Plump Up Lips

Facials (for face or back), Micro-Penning, and PRP Skin Rejuvenation

Laser resurfacing and Micro-Needling

Microdermabrasion, Dermaplaning, Peels (for face, bag, legs, or arms), IPL Photofacial, and Laser Hair Removal

Kybella, CoolSculpting Fat Reduction, Endermologie Detox Massage, and Legacy Cellulite Reduction

Botox for Hyperhidrosis, PRP Hair Restoration, and Latisse Eyelash Growth

Medical Weight Loss, Energy Boost, and Body Composition Scanning

They also offer skin and body products from leading medical-grade lines, including Irving-based Revision, Jan Marini, SkinCeuticals, Obagi, Alastin, and more.

Pricing for services and products is not made available online.

Founded in 2002 by Stanford-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Dean Vistnes, Seattle-based SkinSpirit has locations throughout Northern and Southern California, Washington, Utah, and Austin. They have won many "reader's choice" awards from publications in the communities they serve. And now, they say, they're ready to tackle the competitive Dallas-Fort Worth market.

“North Texas is such a fun and vibrant community and we are thrilled to introduce the market to SkinSpirit," says CEO and co-founder Lynn Heublei in a release. “The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex prides itself on health and wellness. Our goal is to create a destination where the community can feel their best with the help of our award-winning comprehensive services.”

During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the clinic will follow enhanced health and hygiene protocols, including health screenings, social distancing, added safety equipment, and heightened sanitation measures, they say.

The spa is at 2401 Preston Rd., Suite F, at the corner of Highland Drive and Preston Road. Hours are 10 am-7 pm Tuesday-Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday.