Plano's massive Prom Closet returns with thousands of free dresses and a new rule

After holiday season comes prom season, and now's the time to shop for the perfect dress. Prom Closet, one of the largest prom dress drives in Dallas-Fort Worth, is back to help thousands of high school girls' prom dress dreams come true.

A service of the United Methodist Women, Prom Closet allows teens the chance to "shop for" dresses, shoes, and accessories at no cost.

The 2022 edition will take place at St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano over a two-week period: February 15-17, 19, and 21-26, in the church's Smith Worship Center. More than 3,000 dresses have been amassed, and donations are still being taken.

But teens can't just show up and shop; for the first time in the event's 13-year history, advance registration is required.

“We are overjoyed to announce we will host Prom Closet this year and are excited to try advance registration, eliminating long lines and providing plenty of space for each shopper to select her perfect dress and accessories,” says organizer Devra Helffrich in a release. “Obviously, we could not do this without the support and donations from the community and our wonderful volunteers. We collect dresses, shoes, jewelry, wraps, handbags, and other accessories year ‘round, and we can’t thank the community enough for helping so many girls’ prom dreams come true."

To register for a 1.5-hour time slot, visit www.standrewumc.org/promcloset. Each shopper must be present to select her own dress and accessories and may have one guest, age 16 or older, with them, organizers say. A volunteer will help each shopper personally throughout the process.

There will be 20 shopping slots per each 1.5-hour time frame, they say.

The Prom Closet also is still accepting donations of dresses (sizes 0-30), shoes, jewelry, handbags, and wraps.

All donations may be dropped off at St. Andrew's Room 121, through February 25, on the following days and times:

Mondays-Thursdays, 8:30 am-8 pm

Fridays, 8:30 am-1 pm

Saturdays, 8:30 am-12 pm

Sundays, 9:30 am-12 pm

Use the North entry door located off north parking lot, 1401 Mira Vista.

A link on Amazon is available here for anyone who would like to help by purchasing items, which will be shipped directly to the church.

"The Prom Closet was created to provide a unique shopping experience for young ladies who, because of finances, would be unable to attend prom," says the release. "Prom Closet organizers and volunteers confirm that not only is the need great, but the impact the dress makes on the girl and her family is immeasurable."

Visit the event's website, email promcloset@standrewumc.org, or call 469-385-1810 for more information.