New upscale hotel spa near SMU Dallas debuts with massages and facials galore

A new spa at The Highland Dallas hotel is opening with one of the longest treatment lists in town. The Spa at the Highland, at the corner of Mockingbird Lane and N. Central Expressway — across the highway from Southern Methodist University — offers more than 100 facials, massages, body wraps, mani/pedis, waxing services, treatment series, and more.

The space was previously operated by Exhale Spa, which closed in 2020; The Highland renovated it and is now operating the spa independently.

The menu features a blend of traditional spa favorites (such as Eminence Organics facials) as well as unique treatments, such as massages incorporating lava shells, Himalayan salt, and trendy CBD oil. There are massages for athletes, pregnant women, gentlemen, and teens. They're all performed in a spa space that's been renovated and elevated into a serene retreat.

“In developing the spa menu, I was mindful to offer a spa treatment for each type of guest and skin and concern, based around the very best organic and medical grade product lines including Eminence Organics, Environ, Skin Ceuticals, Jan Marini, Obagi, and CBD by Vital Body,” says spa director Simona Stefani in a release.

Stefani brings more than 15 years of experience managing and operating upscale spas within high-end hotels and resorts, so she knows her spa treatments.

“Our spa experience is uniquely tailored, starting with an aromatherapy journey and a warm neck and shoulder wrap and ending with a soothing organic herbal tea," she says. "We are excited to establish ourselves in the Dallas community and believe that our robust offering and skilled massage therapists and estheticians will keep our guests coming back time and time again."

A list of more than 25 facial options alone ranges from hydrating treatments to facials targeting sensitivity, pigmentation, aging, problematic skin, and more. Examples include the 50-minute Eminence Bright, designed for those with sun damage ($180), and the 50-minute Skin Ceuticals Blemish and Age Correction facial ($200).

"The Highland’s master estheticians will expertly evaluate each client’s skin profile to recommend the best treatment for them," the release says. "The spa also offers specially designed facial treatments for their gentlemen and teen guests, as well as moms-to-be to soothe their mind, soul, and body, and help to elevate the added stress during the pregnancy time."

There's an equally vast massage menu including the 50-minute Lava Shells Massage, a heated treatment that uses Tiger-striped clam shells originated from the Philippines ($190). "Each shell contains a distinct mixture of mineral energy technology, a powerful blend of magnesium, iron, and salt for a total body bliss," they say.

Other massages incorporate the use of Himalayan salt and hot stones enhanced by CBD; as well as the techniques of Guasha, cupping, and reflexology from head to toe.

Within the spa itself, amenities include:

a men and women’s locker room outfitted with showers, lockers, and all-natural based disposable toiletries. Coming soon: natural cedar wood saunas to detoxify, boost the immune system, treat skin concerns, regulate the cardiovascular system, and promote stress relief, they say.

a co-ed Serenity Room with complimentary tea, champagne, and truffles to offer clients a moment of total relaxation before and after each spa treatment.

two fitness rooms with daily classes (including yoga and barre) coming up in the next few months.

A timely Valentine’s Day promotional package includes a red rose massage or facial paired with a complimentary hotel room (presented as a gift certificate redeemable for a future one night stay) at The Highland Dallas Hotel and Spa, available through the end of February for $250.

The Highland Dallas, a Curio Collection by Hilton Hotel, is a midcentury-inspired retreat and also home to one of Dallas’ most acclaimed restaurants – Knife by Chef John Tesar. Complimentary valet parking is available at the hotel and spa.