Where to shop in Dallas right now: 8 stores to love in February

This February, we are showing love to stores of all kinds. From beloved boutiques that we are saying goodbye to to new shops we are welcoming to the area, we've got a little bit of everything. And if you are a searching for a last-minute gift for your Valentine, check out what some of these Dallas shops are cooking up.

Anteks

After 30 years, the beloved Dallas Design District store is sadly closing its doors. Shoppers can show it some love one last time by showing up to its going-out-of-business sale, which is happening in store only. From now until close, shoppers can save up to 70 percent off on fine furniture and curated goods while supplies last.

Cartier

The Cartier Love bracelet was so last Valentine's Day. This year, she needs a necklace. Wanting to give a luxe gift to the gal of your dreams? Head to Highland Park Village to shop this brand's boutique, which is offering the iconic Love necklace. "The screw motifs, ideal oval shape, and undeniable elegance establish the piece as a timeless tribute to passionate romance," says Cartier. Choose her favorite — it's offered in yellow, white, or rose gold, starting just above $2,000.

Hiatus Spa + Retreat

The spa's flagship Inwood Village location, which completed a thorough renovation last year, is turning things up a notch with the recent addition of medical grade treatments to its menu. Think Botox, Dysport, dermal fillers, and more. (Complete menu is here.) These, in addition to the more than 50 signature treatments already offered at the spa, make it a great place to gift or receive a little pampering.

Kendra Scott

From February 12-14, Kendra Scott jewelry can be ordered through the Favor app with the option of adding a $25 flower bouquet from a local female florist. (Talk about a last-minute Valentine's Day that delivers.) The gift is said to show up at the recipient's doorstep in an hour. For every jewelry and flower purchase bought through Favor, Kendra Scott and Musicians on Call plan to match deliveries to frontline workers at select hospitals in Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio.

Market by Macy's

Southlake has been such a big success for the department store's new concept that they've launched a second DFW location in Fort Worth's WestBend shopping. Not familiar? Market by Macy's is a new, smaller shop focusing on the store's most popular brands in an easy-to-shop, open concept environment. Some say this could be the future of department store shopping, and it's worth trekking to Fort Worth to check out.

Sears

So long, sweet Sears. You put up one helluva fight. The Town East Mall location in Mesquite, Sears' last department store in North Texas, is closing for good in April. Those in the area might drop by for great deals on clothing, home accessories, and maybe even an appliance or two. Sales have already begun.

TAFT

Boots for the bold? We're intrigued. This new men's shoe concept is open in the West Village and ready to knock your socks off with its creative designs and quality craftsmanship. Currently the boutique is offering a "by appointment only" shopping experience, which can be obtained by emailing Dallas@taftclothing.com or sending a direct message to the brand's Instagram account. How 2021.

Trova Wine + Market

Nothing says I love you like an amazing bottle of wine. This Preston Center shop offers a carefully curated selection of bottles from around the world. The staff is knowledgeable, the vibe is cozy chic, and the products are fool proof. Meaning if its been recommended by the shop, your sweetie is going to love opening a bottle.