Romantic new boutique brings fancy florals to Highland Park Village

The 1980s are coming back, fashion-wise, but they're getting a romantic twist at LoveShackFancy. The newly opened boutique in Highland Park Village is the brand's first Texas location, and seventh overall.

"I adore the glamour and energy of Dallas!" says founder and creative director Rebecca Hessel Cohen. "I love that everyone entertains at home, gets dressed up for any occasion, and is always up for a party. I'm honored to be bringing LoveShackFancy to Highland Park Village and am excited to see the style that Texas girls bring to LoveShackFancy designs."

Founded in 2019, the brand originated with a line of hand-dyed silk dresses that Cohen designed for the bridesmaids at her own summer wedding at her family home in Bridgehampton.

The Highland Park boutique reinterprets the brand's fanciful, ultra-feminine style with a splash of playful exuberance. LoveShackFancy's quintessential florals are paired with custom columns and wallpapered ceilings, signature pink paired with frieze murals, and ethereal dresses paired with cowboy boots.

There's everything from ball gowns to athleisure, Lele Sodoughi rhinestone headbands to floral masks, and even several frilly pieces for young girls.

In line with Cohen's passion for antiques, an assortment of pieces from around the world are sprinkled throughout the space, including a wall of ceramic plates found in France. Completing the antiques collection are pieces from Dienst + Dotter, which are available for sale along with select antiques sourced locally in Dallas.

Unique to the Dallas boutique is a dream-like space dedicated to LoveShackFancy's expanding home collection, featuring an elegant built-in bed decorated with the covetable LoveShackFancy bedding that's launching this spring.

There are existing boutiques in Manhattan's West Village and Upper East Side; Sag Harbor, New York; Palm Beach, Florida; and West Hollywood and Newport Beach in California. The Dallas location is next to Carolina Herrera and near the Highland Park Village Theatre.