Here comes the bridal jewelry in new Kendra Scott collection with Texas blogger

Popular jewelry designer and philanthropist Kendra Scott has coupled up with Texas lifestyle blogger Emily Travis of Champagne & Chanel to launch an exclusive collaborative bridal collection.

Austin-based Travis co-designed the collection, marking the first-ever influencer-designed partnership for Kendra Scott. The line is available now in all Kendra Scott stores, including those in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Travis started her blog in 2016 while she was a senior studying at Texas A&M University. What began as a creative outlet has garnered more than 1 million followers. As she is a dedicated wearer of Kendra Scott, the brand line has been with Travis during monumental moments in her life, she says.

While on her own wedding journey, Travis couldn’t imagine celebrating her special day without Kendra Scott, she says, and had a vision of what she wanted for her bridal party: timelessness.



“I’m a firm believer that when you find accessories you love, that give you the extra boost of confidence, the rest falls into place — especially on your wedding day,” Scott says in a statement. “We were in the process of expanding our bridal variety and it felt serendipitous when Emily shared her vision for her wedding. I was honored to help her bring this to life for her big day.”

The capsule bridal collection, named after female figures in Travis’ life, features a variety of classic shapes like emerald and round-cut crystals and timeless designs. Included in the capsule collection are dainty drop earrings, tennis bracelets, and necklaces. Together, Scott and Travis created quality pieces at an attainable price point ranging from $58 to $148.



In addition to creating keepsake styles, Travis wanted to design versatile pieces that could not only be worn for black-tie affairs but also more casually every day.

When co-designing the collection, Scott encouraged Travis to incorporate other elements from the big day, such as her floral arrangements. This inspired the Cameron Statement Earring, crafted to effortlessly transition from a formal showstopper to a stud with a unique detachable piece.



“Getting the chance to design a collection with Kendra Scott has definitely been one of the biggest ‘pinch me’ moments of my life,” says Travis in a statement. “This collection is very special to me because it’s inspired by the happiest day — my wedding. I am so proud and honored to have my name on each of these pieces and I hope you love them as much as I do!”