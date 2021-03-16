Retro-dreamy Barbie truck parks and plays in North Texas for one day only

If you missed Barbie's dream truck in Dallas-Fort Worth last spring, you have another chance at a playdate.

The retro-cool Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour rolls into Fort Worth for just one day, on Saturday, March 20. The truck will park at The Shops at Clearfork, 5188 Monahans Ave., so fans of all ages can peruse merchandise and mingle with other Barbie lovers.

As mentioned, this tour is a "throwback" and promises a '90s theme and "retro-inspired merchandise," a devastating thought for those of us who grew up in the 1990s and still can't quite grasp that the decade is now considered "retro."

Attendees can swing by the bright pink truck and snag Barbie-themed merchandise, including a collectible Barbie Polaroid camera, denim "dad caps" and airbrushed jackets, T-shirts, cosmetic bags, and necklaces.

In keeping with the retro theme, the Barbie van will also feature '90s fashion staples such as vinyl iridescent fanny packs and boombox-shaped totes, embroidered patch sets, and cassette tape wallets. According to a release, the items available for purchase are priced between $12-$75.

The Fort Worth stop is part of a three-year tour across the U.S., a trek that began in Los Angeles in fall 2019. The truck rolled through Plano last year, but it's Barbie's first time in Fort Worth. It'll hit Friendswood, Texas (in the Houston area) on April 3.

Mattel, the company behind Barbie, has faced increasing backlash in recent years as the discussion on body type, race, and gender inclusivity continues. According to a release, the tour is an integral of the brand's 60th anniversary celebration and likely part of Mattel's attempt to redefine the iconic brand for a new generation of American children and their parents.

The truck is free to check out and will be open at The Shops at Clearfork from 10 am-7 pm. COVID-19 safety measures include social distancing markers, staff wearing masks and gloves, hand sanitizer provided, and counters wiped down regularly.

Guests are encouraged to wear face masks, maintain 6 feet distance, clean hands, and stay home if they feel sick.

And do note that the Barbie truck may be retro, but it only accepts credit and debit cards.