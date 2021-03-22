Secret's out about this Dallas med spa's new flagship in West Village

In response to what they're calling a "Zoom boom," Dallas-based It’s a Secret Med Spa has opened a new location in Dallas' West Village. It's a flagship for the mini spa chain, and the company's eighth location.

The new, 2,400-square-foot facility offers injectables, lasers, aesthetics, body contouring, sweat reduction, facials, and preventive care consultations by an experienced team that creates custom, individualized plans, a release says.

“Many ask us, ‘What is the secret?’ and it’s simple: confidence is key,” says Stephanie Ortiz, CEO of It’s a Secret Med Spa, in the release. “The team is focused on helping clients achieve their goals by delivering excellent cosmetic procedures and techniques."

It’s a Secret offers treatments for a variety of clients, including men, one of the company’s fastest-growing demographics, they say. Male clients' most-requested services include Botox, hair restoration via platelet-rich plasma, jaw filler, and platelet-rich fibrin (PRF).

Their most popular treatments for women include Botox, lips, cheeks, chin, and laser hair removal.

With locations already in Frisco, Plano, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, Longview, and Scottsdale, Arizona, the company’s expansion comes as interest in cosmetic procedures has increased recently, Ortiz says. They plan to open a couple more locations in the next 18 months.

“Call it the ‘Zoom boom’ — we have definitely seen increased interest during the pandemic,” she says. “But we really attribute our growth more to people understanding how cosmetic procedures can help them enhance their own look to create their own version of beauty.”

The company has been named to Inc.’s “5000 Fastest Growing” list, ranked number 512 in the small business category, according to a release. Last year, It's A Secret cut ties with its founder, SMU graduate Justin Magnuson, after he was accused of being a leader in a marijuana trafficking conspiracy.

The new West Village spa is a welcoming space that welcomes guests with a three-foot lip-shaped swing, custom neon signs, and a built-in catwalk.

All aestheticians and laser technicians are licensed and rigorously trained, they say, including ongoing education from an in-house nurse practitioner and trainer.

It’s a Secret Med Spa’s new location is at 2935 Blackburn St., and appointments are scheduled daily. To learn more, visit www.secremedspa.com.