Plano shopping center hosts prom dress drive to help teens in Dallas shelters

If spring cleaning means clearing out those barely-worn formal gowns that are gathering dust (especially through a couple years of COVID-canceled events), take note of an upcoming way to "upcycle" for a good cause. Legacy West, Plano's largest mixed-use retail development, is partnering with local nonprofit Project Beauty for their 2022 Prom Dress Drive.

The event will provide prom dresses for teen girls in shelters across Dallas-Fort Worth. And they need gorgeous gowns, frilly frocks, and haute items to give away.

"Project Beauty's mission is to empower through the universal language of beauty, helping women build confidence, hope, and provide support and encouragement for each other," the organizers say in an announcement.

Local residents can donate their new or gently worn dresses by dropping them off at Albion at Legacy West, 7601 Windrose Ave., Suite F120, Plano.

Collection dates are Monday April 4 through Sunday, April 17.

Here's what they're seeking:

gently worn or new dresses

shoes

jewelry

clutches/evening bags

All items should be new or cleaned prior to donation, they advise. All sizes of apparel and shoes are welcome.

At the end of the drive, Project Beauty will set up a boutique-style "shopping" experience in South Dallas. Date and location are still being determined, organizers say.

For more information on the prom dress event or how to apply as a recipient, contact the organization through the website.