Cult-favorite bridal brand brings $99 bridesmaid dresses to one-day pop-up in Plano

With summer wedding season around the corner, it's time to ring in some serious bridal events, and here's one to cherish: Birdy Grey's one-day Dallas-area pop-up shop.

Brides and their bridal parties can gather at Neighborhood Goods in Plano for this one-day event happening from 2-5 pm Saturday, April 2. (Yes, just like your wedding day, it comes and goes that fast.)

Direct-to-consumer dress brand Birdy Grey is known for their affordable, $99 bridesmaids dresses. Their easy-breezy-to-wear crepe gowns rule Instagram, but the Plano event will offer a first look at their new jewel-tone satin dresses, too.

Brides can peruse posh bridesmaids dresses with pals, discover new styles, and try on different looks. Attendees will get to sip a Birdy Grey-inspired cocktail and make their own bouquet at a DIY floral bar.

Guests will also receive access to an exclusive promo code.

Need a little inspo before you go? Check out Birdy Grey founder and CEO Grace Lee's own wedding story, photos, and video from her November 2021 nuptials here.

"My bridesmaids wore Birdy Grey, of course," Lee tells Brides magazine. "In fact, we debuted our new long satin bridesmaid dresses in taupe, playing off the neutral tones of the wedding. My co-founder, Monica Ashauer, is my maid of honor, and wore our Jay Dress (which is named after her son), and my bridesmaid Jamie wore our Monica Dress. The satin gowns have a rich siren vibe, designed to drape like liquid metal on the body."

The Plano pop-up is free to attend, but — just like guests must RSVP to a wedding — attendees must RSVP to the event. Find that link here.

Neighborhood Goods is at 7300 Windrose Ave., Suite A130, Plano.