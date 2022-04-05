There's something about spring that just makes you want a new wardrobe. Or to redecorate your home. Or just start fresh, in whatever way that means to you.

Luckily, Highland Park Village is ready to satisfy that urge with the Spring Shopping Stroll on Saturday, April 9 from 10 am-6 pm.

This annual ode to the new and now isn't just about collecting shopping bags though — in addition to exclusive shopping promotions, discounts, and gifts with purchase at more than 35 participating Highland Park Village stores, you can expect in-store activations plus seasonal sips and snacks.

For example, design a pretty floral bouquet at the Sisterly Florals flower truck from 11 am-3 pm, when it will be parked at the Center Court between Hadleigh's and Lela Rose.

Bring the kiddos along for complimentary face painting from 12-4 pm in the rag & bone lawn, and snap photos with adorable, fluffy live bunnies during the same time at the Village Theatre.

There will be bubbly and sweet treats galore, free hair-braiding, and exciting extras like complimentary gift wraps and raffles.

Visit here to see a full list of participating stores and offers, then start getting excited for this spring fling.