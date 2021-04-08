Online luxury resale shop unbuttons first real storefront for Dallas

The Dallas market for resale designer goods is getting real. On April 8, online marketplace The RealReal opened a store in the bustling Knox District.

The 1,760-square-foot boutique, at 3120 Knox St., features women’s and men’s ready-to-wear apparel, bags, shoes, sneakers, accessories, jewelry, and watches, along with home décor and artwork. People can buy or sell luxury items at the new shop.

“After establishing roots years ago in Dallas with our luxury consignment office, we know there’s already strong demand and brand awareness in the local market. It only made sense to open a … store to complement our consignment offerings,” says Courtney Hawkins, vice president of retail at San Francisco-based The RealReal.

The Dallas location is The RealReal’s 11th store in the U.S. The company, known for selling high-end resale goods through its online platform, continues to expand its physical presence. It recently unveiled a store in Austin.

Store hours in Dallas are 10 am-7 pm Monday-Saturday and 12-6 pm Sunday.

Types of merchandise you can expect to find include:

Women’s vintage items from brands like Fendi, Gucci, Prada, and Yves Saint Laurent.

Women’s handbags from labels such as Goyard, Hermès, and Louis Vuitton.

Men’s sneakers from brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Nike.

Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry.

Rolex and Cartier watches.

“This neighborhood store will offer our Dallas community a one-stop shop for scoring unique and coveted pieces, meeting with our experts, receiving complimentary item valuations, dropping off consignment [items], and getting repairs or alterations,” says Kyle Kidder, head of The RealReal’s Dallas store.

Sasha Skoda, head of women’s merchandising at The RealReal, says millennials and Gen-Zers are boosting demand for resale goods in North Texas and elsewhere.

“Dallas is a unique luxury market where we see our customers mixing elevated, casual, and experimental pieces — from timeless Saint Laurent handbags to whimsical printed Zimmermann dresses to vintage Gucci,” Skoda says.

Mayank Hajela, head of men’s merchandising at The RealReal, says Dallas shoppers tend to favor classic brands like Hermès, Tom Ford, Brunello Cucinelli, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton.

“We’ll also curate a mix of ready-to-wear uniform classics from brands like Saint Laurent and Prada as well as hoodies and tees from coveted streetwear brands. We’re honoring the Dallas shopper’s desire to experiment with their everyday style, which particularly resonates with Gen-Zers and millennials,” Hajela says.