Macy's debuts a special free-standing Backstage store in Grapevine

Grapevine stand by, you're in for some shopping: A Macy's Backstage store is opening at Grapevine Mills, featuring trendy clothes at a discount price. According to a release, it'll open May 14.

The off-price, on-trend concept sells quality brands for fashion-loving customers with constantly changing merchandise.

Macy's Backstage at Grapevine Mills is at 3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy., #127, spanning more than 22,000 square feet. It's a free-standing store (versus inside a mall), featuring an elevated open environment where all merchandise is easily accessible on the floor.

That merchandise includes:

apparel for women, men, and children

wide range of toys

housewares

beauty products

designer handbags

activewear

gifts

pet supplies

Macy's VP of off-price Michael Hersh says in a statement that they're thrilled to be opening a third DFW area store, stating that "Macy's Backstage continues to accelerate the expansion of its off-price concept to locations nationwide."

Backstage has expanded to nearly 300 Macy's stores nationwide, including six store-within-store locations and two free-standing locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, allowing customers to shop both Macy’s full-line and off-price merchandise offerings in one trip.

It's part of a "small format" expansion that Macy's initiated in 2021, when it opened two free-standing Backstage locations at The Village at Allen and The Centre at Preston Ridge.

Macy's also debuted three Market by Macy's, a smaller-format retail store with a smaller assortment of merchandise, also in an open environment, in Dallas-Fort Worth including Southlake, WestBend, and the Highlands of Flower Mound.