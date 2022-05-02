Galleria Dallas welcomes 6 new stores, one dedicated to artsy socks

North Dallas shopping mecca Galleria Dallas has good news for shoppers, with six new stores set to open this spring and summer, including one pop-up happening Mother’s Day weekend.

Let's do the pop-up first:

Kendra Scott will host a pop-up May 6-8, obviously to capture some of that Mother's Day magic. The company, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, specializes in jewelry featuring natural gemstones. The designer will offer gifts for moms and more – including their popular women’s jewelry, candles, watches and their new men’s line. The pop-up shop will be located in front of Sephora on level one. Opening: this weekend.

Stance is famous for its creative, often-colorful socks, and is so into socks that it offers a sock subscription. But it doesn't want to be known only for its socks, OK. They sell apparel for women and apparel and underwear for men, too. Stance is also known for its artistic partnerships with celebrities and brands ranging from the late Kobe Bryant, who partnered with Stance in his last NBA season, to The Simpsons, whose faces are on socks being sold now. The Galleria store will be its first store in Texas, and they'll be on level two next to Apricot Lane. Opening: mid-May.

Flea Style is the Dallas-based woman-owned chain selling vintage finds and work from local artists. Their flagship opened in Deep Ellum in 2018, and they now have locations at The Star in Frisco and the Stockyards in Fort Worth, but Galleria Dallas will be their first mall location. It'll feature a hat bar where customers can customize hats with vintage scarves, jewelry, dried flowers and feathers as well as a new boot bar experience. The store will be on level one next to Lizzie Lu Luxury Treats. Opening: August.

Garage is a Canadian fashion retailer that sells women’s clothing, swimwear, and accessories. This is its first store in North Texas. Their mission is to empower women to be confident, authentic and unapologetic in their own style, because fashion is fun and a way to celebrate life. The store will be located on level two near Starbucks. Opening: late summer.

Banter by Piercing Pagoda is about experimenting with fine jewelry and piercing options to express and celebrate yourself. Banter does piercings in-store, along with a selection of earrings, necklaces, charms, rings, bracelets and body jewelry. They'll be on level two next to Build-A-Bear. Opening: end of July.

Bearfruit is a woman-owned jewelry brand with an extensive collection of mix-and-match-worthy pieces, built with unique metals and delicate details, at an affordable price point. The first Bearfruit location in North Texas, the Galleria Dallas store will be located on level one next to Morphe. Opening: late summer.