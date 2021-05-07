Macy’s debuts first 'off-price' Backstage store in Dallas-Fort Worth

Popular department store chain Macy's will open a new kind of store in Dallas-Fort Worth. Called Macy's Backstage, it's an "off-price" (aka discount) concept that sells clothes, houewares, shoes, cosmetics, and other goods at discount prices.

According to release, the store will open at The Village at Allen at 190 E. Stacy Rd. on Saturday May 29.

The Backstage concept first debuted in 2017, but as a separate department embedded inside existing stores. More than 200 Macy's stores now have Backstage store-within-store locations including six in Dallas-Fort Worth. Having them in a Macy's allows customers to shop regular Macy's and off-price Macy's in one trip.

The 19,400-square-foot store in Allen represents the next generation, in which the concept is a free-standing store unto its own, not unlike a Marshalls or Ross.

The Backstage store will receive a constantly changing assortment of on-trend merchandise, at significant savings, encouraging customers to return to find new treasures. A wide selection of new and renowned brands will include apparel for men, women, and children, plus toys, housewares, home office, home textiles and décor, cosmetics, hair and nail care, personal protective equipment (PPE), pet accessories, kids' shoes, designer handbags, and activewear.

Brand name clothing is mixed in throughout the racks, although much of the merchandise is said to come from Macy's private brands like Charter Club and INC International Concepts, with some items from prior seasons.

The store also features an elevated open environment where all merchandise is easily accessible on the floor; none of the nooks and rooms you find in a regular Macy's.

Convenience

Macy's Backstage customers can pay their bill or pick-up orders from the service desk inside the store, which is a dedicated location for seamless Macy's store pick-ups and returns. Shoppers can earn and redeem Star Rewards and use a Macy's credit card at Backstage locations. Shoppers are also totally allowed to share their looks using #macysbackstage and tagging @macysbackstage.

Macy’s has enhanced health and safety standards, including additional cleaning during open hours, sanitation stations throughout all stores, company-issued protective wear for store colleagues and occupancy checks with an emphasis on traffic flow to anticipate and mitigate crowds.

They're also hiring more than 15 colleague positions, full- and part-time at macysjobs.com.

Michael Hersh, Macy's VP of off-price, says tht the store furthers Macy's commitment to innovate the retail experience with a focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth customer.

"We are thrilled to expand our off-price concept off-mall by opening the first Macy's Backstage freestanding store at The Village at Allen, building upon an ecosystem that gives our customers added access and convenience to the fullness of the Macy’s brand," Hersh says. "Our Backstage customers can express their personal style through our rotating assortment of on-trend merchandise at great value in a broad range of categories from home décor to the latest fashion."

In January, Macy's debuted its second Market by Macy's off-mall location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the WestBend lifestyle shopping center. Market by Macy's is a smaller-format retail store, approximately 20,000 square feet, offering an assortment of the best of Macy's branded fashion within an easy-to-shop and open environment.

An additional Macy's Backstage freestanding store is slated to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth community this fall.