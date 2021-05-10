Free People brings flirty bohemian dresses to new store in Southlake

Southlake's young fashion set scores: A new Free People store is opening in Southlake Town Square. Known for its bohemian, flowy dresses, retro jeans, and overall hippie-cool vibe, the chain is opening a store at 1434 Main St., next to Tommy John and across from Lush.

According to a release, it'll open in late 2021.

Free People is said to be defined by femininity, creativity, curiosity, and adventure. Their merchandise includes unique women's apparel, intimate wear, accessories, and shoes, at affordable prices.

There are currently three locations in DFW: at NorthPark Center, Plano, and Fort Worth.

Free People is not the only newbie coming to Southlake, which will welcome four other new faces to its mix this summer:

Summer Classics , an outdoor furniture brand, opens this summer in the nick of time for patio updating, at 301 N. Carroll Ave. in an 8,800-square-foot space near Market by Macy's, where it will feature a line from Gabby Home Furnishings.

Express Edit will open in Southlake Town Square, in a 2,066-square-foot space across from Michael Kors at 311 Grand Ave. East in May. This new concept features a smaller collection specifically for Southlake, with women's and men's must-haves handpicked by local influencers. Oooh, wonder who that could be. The concept opened in Nashville's premier urban neighborhood, The Gulch, earlier this year and is making its Texas debut in Southlake.

Whistle Britches chicken emporium, from renowned Dallas chef Omar Flores, will open later in May in a 4,072-square-foot space at 1230 Main St. Later this summer, Flores will open another restaurant, a Tex-Mex concept called Muchacho's, at 431 Grand Ave. East.

Trophy Blooms, owned by local floral designer Madeline Ricketts, opens its doors on May 22 in a beautiful, 916-square-foot location at 335 N. Carroll Ave. next to Nothing Bundt Cakes.

"These are exciting brands that wants to engage customers with the level of in-person, interactive experience that a home in Southlake Town Square can offer," says Jason Kasal, vice president and senior leasing director – western division with Retail Properties of America, Inc., owner and operator of Southlake Town Square.

"Our walkable, well-edited collection of desirable brands is what continues to set Southlake Town Square apart as a lifestyle destination, and we're pleased to continue to grow and create opportunities for our guests to interact with the great brands that call us home."