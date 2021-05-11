Spring is the ideal time to refresh, especially when it comes to your wardrobe. Luckily, West Village has several newly opened stores — plus a very cool pop-up — that fit the bill.

Taft

This men's shoe brand was born out of a mutual love for uniquely designed and well-made products. Every single detail of their shoes and boots are considered, and designed with boldness in mind to ensure all their products are as unique and stylish as their customers.

From the laces to the eyelets, Taft takes the extras steps to ensure that the end product is perfect. Every pair is hand-cut and hand-painted using the best leathers from Europe, resulting in shoes that look beautiful right out of the box and for years to come. Fid Taft near Starbucks and Kendra Scott.

Krewe

Whether you're looking to fill your prescription or find some shades to block out the Texas sun, this New Orleans-based brand excels with hand-crafted frames and glasses.

The sun-soaked, plant-filled showroom immerses you in the world of Krewe, which quickly became a celeb favorite when it launched in 2013. These wearable pieces of everyday luxury undergo a 100-point inspection process before they ever reach showrooms, and Krewe even offers a full warranty called the Second Chances program, should you damage or break your registered frames. Find Krewe by the valet stand, right across from SoulCycle.

Rent the Runway sample sale

From now through May 30, fashionistas can score some major deals on designer duds with this pop-up sale. Shop hundreds of pre-loved lothing, handbags, and accessories up to 90 percent off retail, from designers like Alexis, AllSaints, Anine Bing, Sea NY, Rag & Bone, Saloni, Loeffler Randall, Sachin and Babi, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Rebecca Minkoff, and more.

This unbelievable assemblage of style runs Monday-Saturday from 11 am-7 pm, and Sundays from 12-6 pm. Find Rent the Runway in the former Demerara space, next to Mizzen + Main and across from Malai Kitchen.

The sale is free to attend, but complimentary reservations are required. Snag your spot here.

Up and coming

West Village is always changing and improving, and that includes the addition of Sweetgreen this fall. The popular salad eatery is on its way to Dallas with seasonal, healthy bowls and salads, giving our city its first location. Keep an eye on West Village's social media for updates.