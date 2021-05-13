New upscale sauna studio from Atlanta is ready to make Plano sweat

Sweat out the toxins, slim down, and relieve stress in private infrared saunas — that's the pitch from SweatHouz, an upscale sauna studio coming all the way from "Hot-lanta," Georgia to open its first Texas location at Plano's Shops at Legacy this summer.

At least it seems like "our" Plano, despite a geographically-tricky announcement that says, "the first SweatHouz in the Midwest will open this summer at 5717 Legacy Dr., Ste. 120, in Plano." But let's not sweat the details.

The 2,000-square-foot Plano studio will have 12 suites, including one group sauna suite for fun group sauna outings. You can even unwind with in-sauna entertainment on an iPad, they say.

"Relax for an hour in a private sauna suite, with 45 minutes to sweat and 15 minutes to enjoy a refreshing vitamin-C infused shower," a release says. "Get ready post-sweat in the stocked beauty bar, complete with Dyson hairdryers and complimentary self-care products."

The infrared saunas at SweatHouz deliver seven times the benefits of a traditional sauna, they tout. Those benefits include boosting collagen and immunity, increasing athletic performance while reducing inflammation, relieving stress and chronic pain, burning calories, and much more, they explain.

“Compared to other saunas, the SweatHouz experience is unmatched if you want to relax, recover, rejuvenate, and enjoy the most benefits in an upscale, luxurious environment with top-notch service,” says Jamie Weeks, founder and CEO of Legacy Franchise Partners, owner of SweatHouz, in the release. “We’re confident that our Plano SweatHouz will be as well received as our other locations once Texans experience the sweat for themselves.”

Because if there's something Texans have never experienced, it's sweat.

According to the website, your first sauna session is $20, with a variety of membership tiers available — two sessions a month, four sessions a month, and unlimited sessions a month. It will also offer multiple-session packages.

SweatHouz currently has four locations in Georgia and one in South Carolina. Besides Plano, studios are also opening soon in Florida, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, North Carolina, and Massachusetts.

Stay tuned, they say, for grand opening details, including the opening date and the start date for reservations.