Dallas is one of only 13 cities in the world to host this pop star pop-up

Dallas is one of only a few cities across the world that will be hosting a pop-star pop-up celebrating English singer-songwriter Harry Styles.

Called Harry's House, the pop-up is a three-day shopping event centered around/promoting the release of Styles' new album of the same name.

On Friday, May 20, Harry's House pop-up shops will simultaneously spring up around the globe. The Dallas pop-up is one of only four in the U.S. and one of only nine in the world. Other locations include Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, London, Paris, Toronto, Berlin, and Amsterdam. Dallas is so cool.

Sussing out their existence and locations has been the source of online intrigue in recent days. Luckily, Dallas-based Todd Interests came to the rescue with local coordinates:

It'll be located in downtown Dallas' East Quarter district, in the Waters building at 2117 Commerce St. — across the street from National Anthem, the restaurant in the cool triangular-shaped Magnolia Oil building from chef Nick Badovinus who, like Harry Styles himself, has a fantastic mop of hair.

The pop-up begins on Friday and is open for these three days, hours as follows, time for a bulleted list:

Friday, May 20, 3-9 pm

Saturday, May 21, 10 am-6 pm

Sunday, May 22, 10 am-6 pm

The first hour of each day is reserved for American Express card members.

Items for sale will include exclusive merchandise, limited-edition orange vinyl records, a Harry's House zine, and specialty city boxes, something Dallas-themed, perhaps.

If prior Harry Styles merchandise collections are any indication, one might expect branded T-shirts, hoodies, hats, bags, keychains, posters, water bottles, and such. And the new album, obviously.

Todd Interests, which developed the East Quarter, is thrilled to have the pop-up in their midst, says Todd Interests managing partner Patrick Todd in a statement.

"The selection of East Quarter's Waters Building for the three-day pop-up is a testament to their knowledge of this exciting neighborhood and what it has to offer for Dallas," he says.

The Waters Building is more than a century old, and has been painstakingly restored by Todd Interests. It was part of Auto Row in the 1920s and was also home to a famous speakeasy. And now, adding to its illustrious history, a Harry Styles pop-up.