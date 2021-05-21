Texas jewelry giant Kendra Scott expands with first men's collection

Jewelry maven Kendra Scott is expanding her collection to include a whole new demographic: men.

Scott and CEO Tom Nolan are launching Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott, the Austin-based brand's first men's collection. It's due to hit stores and be available online June 7, conveniently in time for Father's Day and graduation gifts.

"I've been a jewelry designer as long as I've been a mom. As my boys have grown, so has this business," says Scott, who is the founder, designer, and executive chairwoman of the brand. "That's why I'm thrilled to introduce Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott, designed in collaboration with my sons to be fun fashion that anyone can wear."

The collection promises to be full of both manly styles and gender-neutral designs, made from genuine stones, leather cord, paracord, and vinyl beads. Prices start at $68 and go up to $198.

The new collection will also have Kendra Scott's famous charity component, with proceeds from the collection's Cade Suite supporting the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital Art Therapy Program.

Twenty percent of proceeds will also support the Shop for Good Giveback for family and youth organizations. Since 2010, the company has given back well over $40 million to local, national, and international causes.

"My boys have grown up with this business," says Scott. "Back in the day, they would come to the office and go 'treasure hunting' for beads stuck in the cracks of our wood floors. To now design a collection with them is truly a full-circle moment for me."