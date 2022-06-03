Men can clean up real nice at new barbershop in Dallas' West Village

There's a new barbershop coming to Dallas' West Village in August, from an operator that knows the shopping center oh-so well. Called Mr. Winston's, it's from the founder of menswear brands Q Clothier and Rye 51, and will open in August at 3699 McKinney Ave. #311.

Mr. Winston's is from Raja Ratan, and aims to offer quality haircuts and facial grooming for an approachable price.

A release says that the concept came from personal need: Ratan couldn't find a quality haircut or hot shave in Dallas without being in an overly themed establishment or upsold for subscriptions or grooming packages.

He wanted to create an "elevated but approachable" hub for men to get a haircut, shave, and have a friendly conversation.

It'll be an elevated, four-chair barbershop with classic barber chairs. Do you suppose that means the chairs will be elevated?

It'll surely be natty, if it follows the example set by its siblings. Designed by Dallas’s Foxcroft Studio, the space will offer nods to the traditions of the past, with navy subway tiles, oh that's fresh, and warm walnut wood framing the mirrors around each grooming station and seating area.

Carrara marble and hints of brass will bring a tasteful elegance, and the waiting room will be appointed with plush leather sofas.

The barbershop will be located in the front of the Q Clothier & Rye 51 in-house alterations room at their West Village location. Patrons will be able to stop in at Mr. Winston’s while they shop next door.