Dallas-based Neiman Marcus, among the last holdouts, stops selling fur

After decades of protests by PETA, Dallas-based Neiman Marcus Group will stop selling fur.

According to a release, the retail group will be closing down all of their 22 fur salons and has committed to the elimination of all products containing animal fur by early 2023.

This policy applies to all NMG brands, including Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.

Neiman Marcus joins a long list of retailers and designers who've ditched fur in recent years including Bloomingdale's, The Gap, H&M, J Crew, and most recently Macy's. Entire cities have banned the sale of fur as well, including Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Fur is considered cruel because of the methods involved in obtaining the pelts: They come from animals who have either suffered on severely crowded factory farms or else are caught in steel-jaw traps and/or bludgeoned to death.

Neiman's downtown Dallas store has been the target of countless protests, dating back to sit-ins in the '80s by PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk, followed in ensuing years by colorful events such as protestors wearing nothing but their own skin in the dead of winter, urging Black Friday shoppers to avoid buying fur.

The change follows Neiman Marcus' recent decision to create a dedicated team to identify, improve, and disclose performance on material Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) issues across its business, including topics like animal welfare.

Theis forthcoming ESG strategy is expected to place a strong emphasis on their ability to bring luxury to life but with sustainable and ethical products.

In a statement, Neiman Marcus Group CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck says that the company worked with the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) on its commitment to exit fur and drafted an Animal Welfare Policy that aligns with the Fur Free Alliance guidelines.

"We are delivering an ultimate luxury experience for our customers and their evolving preferences," van Raemdonck says. "We are updating our assortment to feature multiple sustainable and ethical luxury fashion categories."

"It is clear the future is fur-free, and that includes the ultra-luxury space," he says. "As a leader in luxury retail, NMG has an opportunity to help build a better future for our industry. We’re grateful to the Humane Society of the United States for their partnership."

"We welcome this important policy from Neiman Marcus Group," says PJ Smith, director of Fashion Policy for HSUS. "The company’s fur-free pledge represents a transformational change in retail, and we applaud NMG for making progress on an issue that so many consumers care deeply about."

Neiman Marcus Group plans to work with luxury brands creating new and innovative ultra-luxury concepts that satisfy the discerning tastes of luxury customers. Existing fur salons will be converted into spaces customized for modern luxury experiences.

PETA ended its "Fur Is Dead" campaign in 2020 after 30 years, although they still protest fur; they're focusing on other animal-derived products such as wool and leather, and on the use of animals for testing.