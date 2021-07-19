If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe and adorn yourself with a little something sparkly, West Village should be your next stop.

The Uptown mixed-use development is gearing up to open two new boutiques: Nashville-based clothing shop Kittenish and Seattle-based jeweler Brilliant Earth.

The first is the brainchild of country singer and influencer Jessie James Decker, wife of former NFL pro Eric Decker (who's president of the company).

Also an author, Decker founded the fun and flirty brand with the intent of creating outfits that let women express themselves through fashion.

She opened her flagship store in 2019, and another outpost quickly followed in Florida. Dallas will be the brand's third location overall, and the first in Texas.

Founded in 2005, Brilliant Earth is the global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Its mission is to make beautiful jewelry while cultivating a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry.

Founded by Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, Brilliant Earth began with the belief that ethically sourced jewelry can be an effective tool for social change.

It uses Beyond Conflict Free and recycled precious metals, and donates 5 percent of its net proceeds toward "building a brighter future in the mining communities and communities in which it operates."