Dallas' Flea Style rides west for new outpost in Fort Worth Stockyards

One of Dallas' favorite flea market emporiums is headed for a new frontier in Fort Worth: Flea Style will open a shop with a small restaurant in the bustling Mule Alley area of the historic Stockyards district this fall, a release says.

Flea Style, which is known for supporting unique artisans and small businesses, will offer local goods, handmade clothing, jewelry, home decor, custom hats, and Western-influenced pieces in the Mule Alley store. It will be the brand's third brick-and-mortar, after locations in Deep Ellum and Frisco.

“We’re so excited to expand to Cowtown,” says Brittany Cobb, CEO and founder, in the release. "With the success of our Wide Brim concept store in Hotel Drover and our Stetson hat collection, we know Mule Alley is the perfect location to bring our retail and restaurant brands and cannot wait to swing open our doors.”

Flea Style has been an evolving enterprise since 2009: from its early days as "Dallas Flea," a Dallas-themed market, to its 2016 transformation into a broader event called Flea Style encompassing vendors from beyond Dallas, to the founding of its online store, the Deep Ellum storefront in 2018, and the Frisco location in 2019.

Cobb focuses on custom collaborations between makers and rare finds that she sources around the globe, including clothing, jewelry, home decor, hats, and unique Western wear.

The 3,400-square-foot space in Mule Alley will also house a hat bar featuring a private label Stetson collection, as well as colorful vegan options and an assortment of "unique accents for customers to make bespoke hats," the release says.

A mini version of their restaurant Heirloom Haul will nestle inside, offering a menu of specialty sips, such as frosé and signature lattes.

“Flea Style completes our tenant mix of Western wear brands that are available at Mule Alley and cements our status as the only place that visitors can find an unparalleled, curated retail experience,” touts Kayla Wilkie, Fort Worth Heritage Development Co. team leader for design and development, in the release. “Flea Style customers travel far and wide to experience Cobb’s unique mix, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to offer that to Fort Worth locals and Stockyards tourists alike.”

Flea Style will be be located at 128 E. Exchange Ave., and hours will be 10 am-7 pm Sunday-Thursday and 10 am-8 pm Friday and Saturday. For updates on the opening, visit fleastyle.com and follow on Instagram @fleastyle.