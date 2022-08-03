It may be difficult to believe, but it's already time to start thinking about back-to-school. Knock everything off your to-do list at Inwood Village, whether you're looking for new outfits, school supplies, a fresh haircut, or a fun after-school treat.

To wear

Start with fun and fashionable new outfits and shoes — trust us, your kids have grown a lot — at Saint Bernard and Gap Kids, the former of which also stocks must-have sporting equipment.

For flair

Take this year's backpack up a notch with monogramming from the Jon Hart Shop at KidBiz and TheBiz. You'll also find tons of accessories to jazz up your kiddo's new wardrobe.

To play

Stock up on prizes, birthday goodies, and rewards at Toys Unique!, including the those can't-get-through-the-day-without-'em fidget toys.

For hair

Get the first of many fresh new hairstyles from Supercuts — after all, your child has that first-day-of-school pic to pose for.

To enjoy

Be sure to build in some time for a sweet after-school treat at I Heart Yogurt, a healthier alternative to other frozen desserts.

Check out all the shops and services at Inwood Village here.