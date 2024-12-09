Crystal Charity Ball 2024 whisked Dallas patrons away on an opulent "New York Holiday."
In choosing to bring the Big Apple to Big D with her theme, ball chairman Cheryl Joyner had imagined “the beauty of fresh snow, peeking into the elaborately decorated windows on Fifth Avenue, and strolling through Central Park with a chill in the air." It was all of that, kicked up a notch with a spectacular Rockettes-style dance show, too.
The 72nd annual black-tie gala is the grand finale of the Dallas social season and benefits children's charities around the city.
When all 1,563 attendees arrived to the Hilton Anatole Hotel on Saturday, December 7, they were ushered into a wintry scene in Central Park. Lush gardens, illuminated trees, and park benches filled the atrium, but it was the Central Park-style ice rink that took centerstage.
Real ice skaters glided and twirled, round and round the rink. (What a coincidence that ice skating is also one of the biggest family-fun activities of the holiday season in DFW.)
Ice skaters showed off their moves in the "Central Park" rink.Photo by Ashley Gongora
At the edge of the rink, patrons nibbled from an hors d'oeuvres spread that included bagels and lox, eggs Benedict deviled eggs, butternut squash arancini, and the annual gala's famous giant shrimp display.
Crystal Charity Ball is not only the grand-dame ball of the year in Dallas, it's also the city's biggest formal fashion moment. Women dazzled in their glamorous gowns - black, white, silver, and red were most popular - embellished with feathers, sequins, and even some sweep-trains that managed to avoid puddles on the rainy walk from the car. Dallas' favorite designers were well-represented, including Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera, Nardos, Simkhai, Naeem Khan, and Mac Duggal. (Scroll through the photos, above, to see some of the gorgeous looks.)
Dallas' best dressed had a few chances to pose, first for the official John French Photography portraits, next at the Radio City Fashion Cam presented by NorthPark, then at any number of Instagram-worthy spots around the room. (The Central Park bridge was most frequented.)
Before dinner, guests could try their luck at the casino tables; shop for high-end home goods at the NYC Holiday Boutique; and buy Contribution Tickets for the chance to win a luxury car from Sewell or a Highland Park Village shopping spree. Of course, they also bid on hundreds of fabulous items in the biggest and most extravagant silent auction in town. Items ranged from exclusive trips to Europe and hunting excursions in South America, to one-of-a-kind art, fine jewels, and tickets to local restaurants and sporting events.
The Kilgore Rangerettes channeled the Radio City Rockettes.Photo by Ashley Gongora
When doors opened to dinner, the high-kicking Kilgore Rangerettes channeled the world-famous Radio City Rockettes, presenting a Radio City-style dance number that captivated the room. Donning stunning silver sequin costumes, the dancers sashayed, spun, and kicked to the sounds of a holiday medley played by a full orchestra.
Guests sat down to a decadent meal of Harvest Chicory Salad; New York Strip and Lobster Newberg; and for dessert, a duo of "Central Park Melange" (poached pears in chocolate brandied sauce) and Decadent Mousse Gift Box that resembled a Tiffany & Co. jewelry box.
After dinner, the party band revved up and the dance floor filled quickly. Those who wanted to call it a night made their way to the valet stand, being sure to pick up some fresh, made-to-order doughnuts and hot coffee on their way out.
Dessert included a cake that looked like a blue Tiffany box.Photo by Michael Merry
Pulling the extravagant event together were Tom Addis of Tom Addis Productions, Inc.; Junior Villanueva of The Garden Gate; Curtis Butts of Talent Associates; Hilton Anatole executive banquet chef Matthew Martin and executive pastry chef Adrian Arandela, and hundreds more.
The Crystal Charity Ball’s purpose is to aid, support, and make contributions to charitable organizations dedicated to the welfare of children located in Dallas County. The ball has distributed about $200 million since 1953.
This year's event raised an extraordinary $7.6 million. The celebration ball is held to express appreciation to the organization's generous donors.
The 2024 Crystal Charity Ball beneficiaries are: Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, HHM Health, Methodist Health System Foundation, Parkland Health Foundation, The Center for Integrative Counseling and Psychology, Traffic911, and Vogel.
Among the patrons in attendance were David Russakov, Stephanie Russakov, Jim Jones, Bonnie Jones, Evelyn Pulliam, Morgan Young, Pierre Revol, Cindy Revol, Lauren Meindle, Justin White, Erin Finegold White, Lauren Bermingham, Gabby Hensley, Francesca Gussoni, Claire Catrino, Whitney Cameron, Jen Sanders, Stacey Walker, Arrington Nelson, Annie Walker, JoAnne Decker, Monica Peng, David Holl, Kristy Nguyen, Daniel Friedman, Sara Friedman, Coley Clark, Jennifer Clark, Olivia Schroeder, Patrick George, Marie Quintana, Cindy Turner, Sharron Friedberg, Daniel Fitzgerald, Anne Davidson, Scott Rodger, Mackenzie Rodger, Lauren Stewart, Bala Mohan, Raja Mohan, Jonathan Childers, Katie Childers, Jess Bass Bolander, Tyler Bolander, Kristin Hallam, Tanya Rice, Jamie Smith, Melinda Smith, Britt Ham, Michelle Ham, Rob Stern, Tammany Stern, and many more.