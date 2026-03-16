Shopping news
Galleria Dallas adds 8 new stores and restaurants to lineup for 2026
There's a lot of action at Galleria Dallas these days - new stores are replacing old ones, new concepts are moving in, places are on the move, and long-timers are renovating. There are even new restrooms.
“We’re giving guests many more reasons to choose Galleria Dallas as their go-to shopping and entertainment destination,” says Galleria Dallas general manager Angie Freed in a release. “We’re looking forward to sharing these new experiences with both our returning shoppers and new visitors.”
Here's what's going on, in list form:
Newly opened:
Rolife: Diverse store offers DIY kits, trendy IP toys, 3D wooden puzzles and mechanical models. A hot spot for hobbyists, collectors, and shoppers looking for unique gifts. Now open on Level 2 near Zumiez.
Helzberg 1915: Fine jewelry store that's existed since 1915, focuses on bridal and custom jewelry, with a custom bar staffed by certified experts. Offers an assortment of fine jewelry and a demi-fine jewelry collection. Now open on Level 1 near A|X Armani Exchange.
Urban Planet by Charlotte Russe: Declared one of the fastest-growing fashion brands in Canada, the store caters to young men and women aged 16 to 24. It offers the latest fashion, footwear, and accessory trends with affordable prices. Now open open on Levels 2 and 3 near Nordstrom.
Watson: Known for its streetwear for stylish men - sneakers, button-downs, T-shirts, shorts, denim and hats - the brand features urban twists on classic items in bold colors. A North Texas debut. Now open on Level 3 near Old Navy.
Le Petit Chef. Dining experience featuring "the world’s smallest culinary master." The release explains that "Through stunning 3D projection mapping, storytelling and fun dining, Le Petit Chef leads guests on a multi-sensory journey that blends art, flavor, and a touch of Lone Star charm." Reservations can be booked online. Now open on Level 2 of The Westin Galleria Dallas.
Coming soon:
Aritzia: Vancouver-based design house that touts its "Everyday Luxury" aesthetic, blending effortless appeal, a focus on fit, and an of-the-moment point of view. Fans include celebs like Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and Sabrina Carpenter, they say. It will be Aritzia's fourth location in DFW, after stores in Legacy West, NorthPark Center, and Southlake Town Square (a store at The Shops at Willow Bend has closed). Opening this fall on Level 1 near Sephora.
Kids Foot Locker: It's Foot Locker, but for kids. Centered on kids’ sneakers and sportwear from Adidas, Nike, Champion, Vans, and more. Shoes come with a 100 percent fit guarantee. Opening in March on Level 2 next to H&M Home.
Patissery: First retail location for the French-inspired bakery that is well known around Dallas for supplying La La Land Kind Café locations with croissants and pastries. Opening in April on Level 1 near ALO.
More happenings:
- Macy’s has added a new petites department on Level 2, featuring styles from DKNY Jeans, Democracy, Anne Klein, Jones New York, Kasper, Style & Co, And Now This, and INC.
- Foot Locker recently opened its new location on Level 2 next to Fossil.
- Intimissimi will move one storefront down on Level 1 near Alo in March.
- Lane Boots will reopen in May on Level 1 near Lucky Brand Jeans in an expanded space that will add children’s boots, leather goods, and boot bar customization services to its women’s boot collection.
- A|X Armani Exchange has reopened in its renovated space on Level 1 near Victoria’s Secret.
- Cotton On is expanding its Level 2 store near Uniqlo, with construction expected to finish in June.
- PacSun has begun construction on its Level 3 space, with completion expected by the end of June.
- Restroom remodels on Level 3 North and at the Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center on Rink Level have been completed.
- A new entry corridor between The Westin Galleria Dallas and Bachendorf’s Jewelers has opened, adding public restrooms on Level 1 for the first time.
- New party rooms are now open on Rink Level, available for birthday parties, community events, and business meetings.