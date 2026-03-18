Store closure
Major department store at Galleria Dallas to close this spring
An anchor store at Galleria Dallas is closing: Nordstrom will exit the mall for good, a Galleria spokesperson confirms.
"Nordstrom will be leaving Galleria Dallas, and while we are disappointed to see them go, we remain energized by the momentum of what's ahead," the spokesperson tells CultureMap.
Nordstrom's last day at the Galleria will be May 16, according to WFAA, which was first to break the news.
"Decisions like this are never easy, and we understand the impact they have on our team members," Nordstrom said in a statement supplied to WFAA. "We’re committed to taking care of our employees through this transition, including supporting those who are interested in finding another role within Nordstrom."
The news station reports that Nordstrom's performance in 2025 was the strongest it's been in a decade with total sales growing to an all time high of $15.9 billion, 7 percent higher than in 2024.
Nordstrom's closure at Galleria Dallas follows two other recent big Nordstrom closures, in St. Louis, Missouri and Santa Monica, California. Dick’s House of Sports will be replacing the Nordstrom closing in St. Louis, according to local news reports.
The Galleria Dallas spokesperson declined to comment about what would move into the Nordstrom space.
Eight new stores and restaurants, including Vancouver-based Aritzia and French-inspired bakery Patissery, have joined the Galleria lineup, or are on the way. Netflix House opened there, to much fanfare, in December 2025.
"With eight exciting new retailers just announced — including Aritzia — and even more to come, Galleria Dallas continues to evolve in exciting ways," the mall spokesperson says.
Two Nordstrom department stores remain in Dallas - at NorthPark Center and Stonebriar Centre. The Nordstrom at Northeast Mall in Hurst closed in 2020. Ten Nordstrom Rack discount stores are currently open across Dallas-Fort Worth.