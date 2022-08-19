New celeb-endorsed nail studio glosses into Preston Royal Dallas for Texas debut

A modern new nail studio with a celebrity following is making its Texas debut in Dallas’ Preston Royal neighborhood: Glosslab, which touts itself as a hygiene-first, membership-based nail studio, is debuting at 6025 Royal Ln. on Friday, August 19.

“We are so thrilled to be coming to Dallas and sharing Glosslab with the vibrant community there,” says founder Rachel Apfel Glass. “It was a natural next place to expand and we can't wait to meet everyone.”

Glass, a mom of two, founded Glosslab after she was frustrated by a lack of cleanliness and efficiency in most salons, she says. It was after the birth of her second daughter that she decided to do something about it. She founded Glosslab on three pillars: hygiene, efficiency, and membership. She also made it a point to focus on the client experience, she says.

The result, the company says, is a "future-forward studio offering technology-enhanced services and performance-based products, including best-in-class long-lasting polish, gel, and non-toxic polishes."

In this new COVID-aware world, Glosslab guests also can expect the strictest possible safety protocols, including online booking, cashless payment, contactless check-in and checkout, and hospital grade sterilization, they say. Pedicures are waterless.

Glosslab stays focused on nails; it's not a spa with a bunch of frilly extras. Services include polish changes ($15-$20), traditional manicures and pedicures ($25-$52), and gel manicures and pedicures ($55-$72).

Memberships are $135 for unlimited manis/pedis per month, or $125 per month if you pay quarterly.

Since Glosslab first launched in 2018 in the Flatiron district of New York, the company has expanded to 14 locations in seven states.

The brand has also garnered celebrity attention. A-list fans now include Jennifer Garner, Olivia Ponton, Lil Yachty, Neil Patrick Harris, The Chainsmokers, The Bachelor's Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, and P.K. Subban, they say.

The Preston Royal location will be the first of several Glosslabs to open in Dallas and throughout Texas. “We are very excited that Dallas' Preston Royal location will be our first in Texas but have a host of other locations opening,” Glass says.

Locations "coming soon" include 4416 Lovers Ln., Dallas, and 1908 Abrams Pkwy., in Lakewood. There are also five Houston locations in the works.

As for what to expect inside, the Dallas location is similarly designed to other studios, the company says, “to give it that classic ‘Glosslab’ feel and aesthetic” — everything from the art to the nail polish wall.

Hours at Preston Royal are 8 am-8 pm Monday-Friday, 9 am-7 pm Saturday, and 10 am-7 pm Sunday. Appointments can be booked through the website (look for the BOGO mani/pedi offer for new clients on the site).