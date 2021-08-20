Macy's expands Dallas presence with new spinoff stores in northern 'burbs

Department store chain Macy's hearts Dallas-Fort Worth and is showing that love with two new spin-off stores.

First , for the bargain-hunters, there's a new location of its Macy's Backstage concept, which sells clothes, housewares, shoes, cosmetics, and other goods at discount prices. This is the second Backstage store in the DFW area, and it'll open in Frisco, at The Centre at Preston Ridge on Saturday, September 18.

The "off-price" concept offers favorite brands at significant savings, with a constantly changing assortment of on-trend merchandise.

The first freestanding Backstage store opened at The Village at Allen in May.

The Centre of Preston Ridge location will span more than 21,000 square feet and features new and renowned brands in apparel for men, women, and children, as well as toys, housewares, home office, home textiles and décor, cosmetics, hair and nail care, personal protective equipment (PPE), pet accessories, kid's shoes, designer handbags, and activewear.

Current trends include denim, backpacks, seasonal looks, home office décor, face masks, and hand sanitizer.

The store features an elevated open environment where all merchandise is easily accessible on the floor in an efficient full-service shopping environment. None of your room-like nooks and crannies you find at a regular Macy's.

In a statement, Macy's VP of off-price Michael Hersh says they're thrilled to bring a second freestanding off-mall Backstage location to the community, giving customers access to the fullness of the Macy's brand.

"The launch of an additional freestanding store furthers Macy’s commitment to continue to innovate the retail experience with a focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth customer," Hersh says.

Macy's Backstage is growing sufficiently that Macy's opened a Backstage distribution center in Columbus, Ohio in 2019, which is dedicated to expediting merchandise to Backstage locations nationwide.

Second, the chain is opening Market by Macy's, their smaller-format retail store, in Flower Mound, at the Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center at 6101 Long Prairie Rd. #500. According to a release, it'll open in the fall.

Market By Macy's stores are about 20,000 square feet and sell "only the best" of Macy's fashion. This is the third Market by Macy's in DFW. One in Southlake that opened in February 2020, and a second that opened in the WestBend lifestyle shopping center in January 2021.

Market by Macy's Southlake is currently undergoing renovations to create a brighter and more open shopping environment.