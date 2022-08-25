Dallas' West Village is getting a bunch of new (retail) tenants that you'll want to visit this summer, and then well into fall.

Looking to update your timepiece? The newly opened Jack Mason has enticing options and makes watches for enthusiasts of all levels.

Whether just starting your watch wardrobe or already an avid collector, the Jack Mason team keeps the wearer in mind and offers a product that fits anyone's needs. They believe that with confidence in quality comes confidence in character.

At its core, Jack Mason is inspired every day to provide premium watches that you can always depend on. The watches are designed to elevate the moment and form a unique story of their own.

The store is about creating an experience that goes beyond the product itself. You're encouraged to sit down at the full-size watch bar where the brand owners will walk you through the entire collection and provide a personalized watch fitting experience.

Complimentary beverages and good conversation are all part of searching for your next watch, too.

Additionally, shoppers are able to see behind the scenes on the design and product development process on their favorite watches. The team operates out of the store and brand transparency is a core value.

For store hours, head here, or pop into West Village to visit Jack Mason and see what's new.