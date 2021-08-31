Luxe new spa pampers girlfriends and golfers at upscale Frisco hotel

A golf resort without a spa is like a burger without fries or champagne without chocolate: enjoyable but unsatisfying. Delicious news, then, that The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa has just completed the "Spa" part of the name and is open for pampering guests and soothing away golfers' aches and pains.

As part of its $30 million top-to-bottom refresh, the hotel has just opened the doors to Well & Being, a full-service spa from Trilogy Spa Holdings.

"Well & Being is an authentic and luxurious destination to gather, connect, and unwind while reflecting on personal wellness and the resort’s natural surroundings," says a press release. "The addition of the spa perfectly complements the existing property amenities including a WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio, outdoor yoga lawn, pool with luxurious cabanas, premier golf pro shop, and access to 18-holes of golf at the Stonebriar Country Club."

The spa is just steps away from the refreshed outdoor pool area and fitness studio and features a retail area, three co-ed lounge spaces, a couple’s suite with seven other treatment spaces, and men’s and women’s locker rooms complete with Eucalyptus steam rooms.

Techy advancements include oxygen skincare treatment machines and top-of-the-line percussion massagers. "The masterfully designed wellness center also incorporates the well-known Knesko and BABOR products, as well as CBD products from ANTARA by ZENTS and custom oil blends into treatments," says the release.

But what about the treatments offered?

Spearheaded by Trilogy Spa Holdings and spa director Kim Mutz, they say, menu highlights unique to the property include:

Stonebriar Golf Recovery Massage, a fully customizable massage using a muscle stimulating oil blend and power of percussion to help reduce inflammation and increase range of motion.

The Stonebriar, a full body exfoliation with salt stone massage to soothe sore and tired muscles.

Texas Retreat Body Polish, a refreshing pore cleansing yellow corn and lime body polish, followed by a hydrating mask of shea butter and a light facial massage to leave skin beautiful and glowing.

Well & Being also offers numerous facial and skincare services, including the sought-after Intraceuticals Advanced Oxygen Facial, a non-invasive facial with oxygen and serum to firm and lift skin.

Spa guests do not need to be guests of the hotel to book a reservation or spend the whole day there. Appointments are available Thursday through Monday, 9 am-7 pm.

For more information or to book a service, visit the website.