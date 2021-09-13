Sparkling new Dallas hotel spa bubbles up with indulgent treatments and sky-high views

Out with Bliss and in with Away, the newly opened spa, beauty, and wellness sanctuary at the W Dallas Victory Hotel.

Located on the 16th floor — high above the hustle, bustle, and highway noise on the streets below — Away offers luxury treatments, beauty touch-ups, and general pampering for hotel guests and local spa visitors alike.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to the public and provide our guests with personalized services and a creative menu at our beautiful new spa,” says spa director Joseph Cummings in a release. Cummings joins Away with more than 15 years' experience, most recently as assistant manager for Dallas-based Hiatus Spa + Retreat. He's also worked at the spas at the Rosewood Crescent Hotel and The Ritz-Carlton Dallas. He knows a good spa.

While Away occupies the former space where Bliss Spa operated since the hotel opened (moment of silence for Fabgirlfirm), the space has been completely renovated for an all-new W Hotels concept, Cummings says.

The changes start at the entry, where a beauty bar welcomes clients in for makeup, hair styling, and express services in “glam chairs.” Visitors also find manicure and pedicure stations and a semi-private space for massages in "a luxuriously heated, softly lit chair which engages the senses, from scent to sound to sight," the release says.

Inside the spa, there are eight studio rooms in which to enjoy a massage, facial, or body treatment. A duo studio room offers friends, couples, or relatives the chance to unwind with treatments together.

"The design of the space incorporates local art with a soft, colorful palette to instill a feeling of relaxation and vibrancy," the release says.

One thing that hasn't changed are the amazing views of the downtown, Uptown, and Victory areas from the windows.

As for the treatments offered, they range from customized facials that address specific skin needs to restorative body wraps, hydrating peels, and, of course, massages.

A quick glance at the menu online shows examples of services with pricing:

80-minute De-Stress Massage, $215

25-minute Quick Fix Massage, $65

50-minute Fire & Ice Facial, $225

50-minute Lux Mani, $80

75-minute Lux Pedi, $105

Ultimate Hairstyling, $65

Men's Haircut, $45

Brazilian Wax, $75

"The new Away Spa is able to provide a wide array of options for any type of treatment a guest may need, whether it's a mini massage between meetings after a long day of travel; make-up enhancements before a night out; a duo massage with a friend or relative; or a full day of pampering and relaxation," Cummings says.

Customized fitness and detox packages are in the works and will be available soon, he adds, as will beverage and food options.

For more information about the spa or to book a treatment, visit the website or call 214-397-4141. Walk-in appointments are welcome, but appointments are encouraged, they say.

The spa is inside the W at 2440 Victory Park Ln., Dallas. Spa hours are 9 am-7 pm Tuesday-Sunday, closed Monday.