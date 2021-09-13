Body hair doesn’t discriminate. It grows and grows, but that doesn’t mean you have to be stuck with it forever. If you choose to, you can remove unwanted hair without the need for painful, temporary methods.

Despite what your razor has you thinking, you’re not doomed to live in an endless cycle of shaving. For those of us looking for better, more permanent solutions, enter laser hair removal.

We sat down with Dallas’ laser hair removal experts at Milan Laser Hair Removal to get the scoop on living that hair-free life and debunk some common laser hair removal myths (no, it’s not as painful or expensive as you think).

Myth No. 1: Laser hair removal doesn’t work on dark skin tones.

This outdated belief may have been true when laser hair removal was first approved by the FDA in the '90s, but the technology has evolved, making laser hair removal safe and effective for all skin tones when performed correctly.

For instance, a laser such as the Candela GentleMax Pro (used by Milan Laser) gives clients the safest laser hair removal treatments. That’s because it includes two technologies: the Nd: YAG laser for darker skin tones and the Alexandrite laser for lighter skin tones.

This way, places like Milan Laser can create customized treatment plans to fit the exact needs of clients’ skin tones and hair colors. You’re unique, and your laser hair removal treatment plan should be too.

Myth No. 2: Laser hair removal results are temporary.

During treatments, a laser pulse is delivered directly to the hair follicle. The follicle is heated and destroyed, so it can never, ever grow again. When performed correctly, each laser hair removal treatment gives you permanent results.

But our bodies are unpredictable — new hair follicles can become active and new hair can grow due to hormones, age, genetics, and more. This is where touch-up treatments come in.

If you can find one near you, take advantage of places that offer unlimited laser hair removal packages, like Milan Laser. You’ll never have to worry about touch-up fees or other surprise costs down the road because your results are guaranteed for life at one affordable price.

Be wary of med spas that offer laser hair removal services and sell packages of six to nine sessions — it might be cheaper initially, but you’ll likely have to pay for touch-ups and buy additional packages to get the results you want.

Myth No. 3: Laser hair removal hurts.

Everyone’s pain threshold is different, but laser hair removal is less painful than waxing (especially in super sensitive areas). Many say it stings like a rubber band snap, but only for a millisecond — the time it takes for the laser to zap your hair.

Most lasers, such as the Candela GentleMax Pro used at Milan Laser, have built-in comfort features. However these features on other lasers do vary, with some using unsophisticated methods like numbing creams, messy gels, and chilled air.

But the Candela has an innovative cooling cryogen mist that’s released immediately after each laser pulse to instantly relieve any potential discomfort and provide you with the most comfortable experience.

Myth No. 4: Laser hair removal is expensive.

Here’s the truth: A lifetime of waxing and shaving is more expensive than laser hair removal.

Don’t believe it? The average person spends $3,800 over a lifetime on shaving essentials like razors, creams, and exfoliators. For waxing appointments at salons, you’re looking at $24,000 in a lifetime. But what did that money do? Did anyone ever wax and shave and then never have to again?

On the flip side, laser hair removal is cost-effective — it’s an investment, not an expense. You save time and money with laser hair removal by getting permanent results.

The average Milan Laser client is 95 percent hair-free in their treated areas within seven to 10 treatments, without having to constantly buy supplies, pay for salon appointments, or carve out the time to keep up with an outdated hair removal routine.

Plus, to make beauty and confidence affordable for all, some places offer payment plans. For instance, Milan Laser offers great specials plus no-interest, affordable laser hair removal payment plans that can be as low as $29 a month.

Myth No. 5: It’s easier to just shave.

The process of shaving is easy — it’s quick and can be done in the comfort of your own home. But add up all of those minutes spent twisting yourself into a pretzel to get those hard-to-reach hairs over a lifetime, and it’s about 39 hours a year. Think of what you could do if you got that precious time back!

On the other hand, laser hair removal results are permanent, treatments can be as quick as 10 minutes, and there’s no recovery time after. Many places even offer evening and weekend appointments to make it as convenient as possible for you. Case in point: Milan Laser is open weekends and evenings to fit even the busiest schedules.

