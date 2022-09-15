Where to shop in Dallas right now: 9 must-hit stores for September

Dallas is back in business after a hot hiatus of a summer. The stores are bustling and the people are out shopping. Here are nine shops that you need to stop by — in person or virtually — sometime this month to escape the lingering warm temps while simultaneously stepping up your fall wardrobe.

Clover

Mary Voss has opened the latest and greatest women's boutique that is the perfect mix of contemporary and elegant. This highly selective shop features brands such as Acacia, AGolde, American Vintage, Koch, Place Nationale, and S/W/F. If you aren't able to pop in to the store, call or text them to purchase something that caught your eye from the store's very active Instagram account.

Dwell with Dignity Thrift Studio

Want to pick up some seriously swoon-worthy items from your home that are already approved by some of the hottest designers in town? Shop the charitable Dwell with Dignity Thrift Studio now through September 24. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am-5 pm, in the Dallas Design District, 1506 Market Center Blvd. This year's line up of designers includes Javier Burkle, The Loveliest Home, Todd Fiscus, and more, and inventory gets replenished regularly. Read more about the Thrift Studio's mission here.

Jack Mason

Dallas' West Village recently welcomed a new watch boutique that features a full-size watch bar where the owners will walk you through the entire collection and provide a personalized watch-fitting experience. Regardless of your budget or your preference in style, this brand has something that will get you telling time in sophisticated style.

Luxury Lab Pop-Up at Galleria Dallas

Join one of Dallas' favorite North Dallas shopping destinations for a pop-up featuring more than a dozen of Mexico's top designers and artisans. The event is set for September 22-25 on level one across from Gucci. LuxuryLab Global, which is thought by many to be one of the most important travel summits in Latin America, is popping up in time to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and will be marked by a special VIP event on Thursday. Meet the designers and shop Friday-Sunday from 12-6 pm.

SABAL

Highland Park native and TCU grad Hartley Lynn launched SABAL, a new brand of swimwear for women with smaller chests, on August 22. Designed for AA to C cups, SABAL swimsuits are specially designed to retain their shape and feel in and out of the water. The line currently includes two bikini top styles and two bottom piece styles, plus one style of one-pieces. Read more about the designer and brand here.

Sarah Flint

After serious success at a Dallas pop-up last year, this fashionable shoe brand opened a permanent boutique on level two of NorthPark Center, between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. The Dallas location marks Sarah Flint's second permanent storefront opening behind its store in Nashville. This brand is booming in Dallas because it doesn't make women choose between style and comfort. The best of both worlds? Yes, we'll take two.

Sette

Dallas-born designer (and Highland Park High School grad) Monica Millington created a new loungewear brand that, she hopes, will provide an ethical alternative to fast fashion while playing on millennial nostalgia. It's a line of sustainable, unisex loungewear that officially launched online August 27. Millington was inspired by the wildly popular Juicy Couture sweatpants and track suits of the early 2000s, which have been making a comeback. Read more about the designer and brand here.

Do not confuse it with...

Sette Collective

It's finally time to shop the Dallas-based activewear destination offering a refreshing selection of sporty sets. Co-founders Jodi Pratt and Melissa Pastora believe that the clothing people wear impacts the way they feel. They saw a need for a space that offered fashionable, flattering, and functional styles that instantly boost confidence. Shop the collection here and hit their West Village pop-up store at 4438 McKinney St. #200, from September 15-25.

St. John

This brand built on the art of executing simple, elegant, and versatile knit dresses has opened a beautiful new boutique on level one of NorthPark Center between Neiman Marcus and Dillard's. The boutique features dresses, suiting, separates, evening and even accessories. This is the only location of St. John in North Texas.