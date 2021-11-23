Exciting new Dallas-area pop-up boutiques and markets for holiday shopping

With Black Friday upon us and the calendar-turn to December nearly here, it's time to make a holiday shopping plan — a plan that goes beyond the boring, online point and click. Here to make shopping season a bit more special are pop-up boutiques and markets. Some last a weekend, a month, or throughout next spring. The list likely will grow as more are announced, but these are some of the best new "shopportunities" to get plans started. Want some other great store ideas? Check out or latest Where to Shop column.

Sarah Flint at NorthPark Center

New York-based luxury footwear designer Sarah Flint will open a temporary store at NorthPark Center on level one, between Aesop and Lacoste, starting November 24. Shoes and accessories are hand-crafted in Italy and feature innovative, comfort-driven design that count celebrities like Cindy Crawford and Lady Gaga as fans, the brand says. The pop-up will be modeled after the designer’s own living room, outfitted by women-run vendors with cozy couches and chairs, beautiful florals, and special try-on walls, where every size of each shoe style is out on display. "Dallas is such an incredible market and I look forward to introducing its stylish residents to the world of Sarah Flint," she says. "I hope you will stop by and have a cup of tea and a homemade chocolate chip cookie while trying on shoes and exploring our latest gifting category launches like table linens and stationery." Store hours are 10 am-9 pm Monday-Saturday and 12-6 pm Sunday; open until April 30, 2022.

Something Navy at Highland Park Village

Something Navy, blogger/influencer Arielle Charnas’ clothing brand, is setting up a pop-up shop in Highland Park Village for the holidays. Open December 1 through the end of the year, the shop will occupy the former Balenciaga space next to Dior. Something Navy features cute, luxe-but-accessible women's clothing and accessories. The newest collection is maternity, A Pea in the Pod x SN, including maternity jumpsuits, cashmere sweaters, dresses, and more — perfect place to pick up a gift for a mom-to-be. The shop will be open during HPV's normal hours, which vary in December. Keep up here.

Silhouettes by Hand at Grapevine Christmas Village

A silhouette of a loved one is a lost art and a timeless gift. On December 4-5, renowned silhouette artist Lauren Muney of Baltimore, Maryland-based Silhouettes By Hand will make a special appearance in the Grapevine Christmas Village to hand-cut silhouettes. One of only a handful of freehand-scissoring silhouette artists working in the world, Muney's work is done with only scissors and without drawing, tracing a shadow, or using any machine. Silhouettes are $40 per person, which include two copies of one silhouette. Advance ticket purchase is recommended, but walk-ups will be accepted if time allows. (Each one takes about 5 minutes.) To order tickets, call 817-410-3185 or click here.

Mistletoe Mall at Legacy West

Plano's Legacy West is hosting an entire, monthlong pop-up event as part of its special North Pole festivities. Taking place 10 am-6 pm every Friday through Sunday from November 26 to December 19, Mistletoe Mall will feature dozens of small-business vendors, including LW Natural Beauty, Creteation, Design by Society, BE So Selfish, Melanated Candle Co., Soul Stonz, The Artistry of Essential Oils, Cicely’s Jazzy Art, Chandra Tea & Spice, Tinsley Allison Designs, CBY Beauty Inc., Jade Boutique, and more. Find it between Starbucks Reserve and Filson, and keep up with the schedule here.

Merry Market at CityLine

CityLine makes Richardson a red-hot shopping destination for one special Saturday in December. CityLine and The Boho Market are welcoming a pop-up event called Merry Market, 1-9 pm December 4. More than 70 small businesses will include favorite local makers and vendors from the Night Markets offering handmade and vintage goods, plus live music, treats, crafts, and more holiday fun underneath half a million twinkling holiday lights. There's even a free DIY gift-wrap station. For more information, visit the website.