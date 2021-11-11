Where to shop in Dallas right now: 10 must-hit stores for November

We might sound like your mother here, but we want to remind you of the shipping delays and supply chain shortages already affecting this holiday season. So instead of stressing about when your precious packages will appear at your doorstep, why not hit the fully stocked shops in person and support some local businesses? From a furniture store that is seriously swoonworthy to a custom lipstick boutique, there are plenty of options for gifting everyone on your list. Don't believe us? See for yourself.

Allie + Bess (for your younger sister)

The e-commerce brand is opening up its new headquarters at 11882 Greenville Ave., Suite B125, for a limited time during the holidays so that Dallasites can shop in person for holiday gifts. Doors will be open through December 21 on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 am-3 pm and on Tuesday from 9 am-6 pm. They're offering special holiday editions of their famed bracelet "stacks" and gifts at every price point.

Buff City Soap (for your niece or nephew)

Those who know and love the Snider Plaza location will be quick to share the news with their suburban buddies that the brand is expanding to both Prosper and Southlake. In fact, both are now open and offering store visitors to watch the soap-making process. New to the brand? Buff City Soap offers plant-based soap and other body products that are free of sulfates, harsh chemicals, detergents, and animal fats.

Flea Style Fort Worth (for your most fashionable friend)

Headed over to Cowtown this holiday shopping season? Make sure to stop by Flea Style's newest location in the Fort Worth Stockyards' buzzy new Mule Alley area. In addition to Western-inspired clothing, jewelry, and home decor, the store also has a hat bar where customers can make their own Stetson hat adorned with funky accents and accessories. Make a day of it and explore all the cool new shops and restaurants, or stay the weekend at the rustic-luxe Hotel Drover.

Hari Mari (for your husband)

The Dallas-based flip-flop shop launched its first slipper collection just in time for cozy season. These winter wonders are made of 100 percent genuine premium Texas shearling lining and have rubber outsoles. The line features six styles, which range from a slipper to a moccasin booty for women and a loafer slipper for men. The comfort level is looking mighty high, people.

Leatherology (for your mom) The first brick-and-mortar store for the Dallas-based brand is now open at NorthPark Center, on level one between Nordstrom and Macy's. Featuring products made of the finest full-grain and Italian leathers, the brand touts that great design and quality can be found at an accessible price point. Find items for women, men, travel, and fashion and then personalize them with a printed or hand-painted monogram. It's a great new place for browsing — trust us when we say this showroom is seriously chic.

Lip Lab (for your favorite co-worker) Head to level one of NorthPark, between Macy's and Dillard's, to check out the latest concept from Bite Beauty. This sensorial lipstick experience allows guests to discover new lip products and customize their own (e-gift cards allow the experience to be given to others). Create the perfect product from more than 30 plus pigments, four flavors, and four finishes; they're refillable and some are even vegan.

Market (for yourself, obviously) This Highland Park Village experiential shopping destination is further enticing holiday shoppers with their recent partnership with Napa Valley-based Aloha Wine Cellars. Shoppers can sip the branded, limited-edition canned rosé, dubbed Aloha x MARKET Highland Park Village, while checking off their holiday lists. Cheers to all that!

OKA (for your friend who just moved)

The Great Britain-based brand has chosen Dallas' McKinney Avenue for its second American brick-and-mortar location. Aspects of the store that set it apart include a faux floral bar and an extensive collection of throw pillows in every color imaginable. We also love how the store is set up as a stage, showcasing fully decorated, shoppable rooms.

Urban Spikes (for your kid's teacher)

Dallas' go-to destination for succulent arrangements has a new headquarters at 4885 Alpha Rd. (across from the Galleria). Urban Spikes creates modern botanical, succulent, and cactus designs with the option to personalize sand patterns and natural accents in every arrangement. Owner Courtney Goldberg will even guide you through the process of creating a design that allows for maximum style and minimal maintenance.

Vivi's Victory Park (for your hostess with the mostess)

The new Victory Park boutique carries an array of women's clothing, plus unique gifts (think adult cocktail candies from Smith & Sinclair, bath products from Musee, Capri Blue candles, Farm House Fresh beauty products, AB.LINO hats, and on-trend accessories like the Bracha initial necklace). They also offer creative pet toys, such as the purse-shaped “Chewy Vuitton,” and chic leashes and collars. Monogramming and gift-wrapping are available at the store, now open at 2412 Victory Park Ln., between Museum Way and Nowitzki Way.