Buff City Soap cleans up with 2 new stores in prosperous Dallas suburbs

Buff City Soap is lathering up across Dallas-Fort Worth, opening new stores in two of Dallas' most desirable 'burbs.

The brand, known for its plant-based soap and body products that customers can watch being made in-store, is opening its doors in Prosper, then Southlake.

First, the Prosper shop, at 1110 S. Preston Rd., will open Thursday, November 4. It's the second location for owners Natalie and Ryan Imhoff, who also own a Buff City Soap in neighboring Celina.

“There is something so special about our handcrafted products made right here in-store by our local soap makers,” says Natalie Imhoff in a release. “Our customers appreciate the fact that each product is made with love and we truly enjoy using our shops to bring happiness into the community.”

To mark the grand opening, the first 50 people through the door on Saturday, November 6 will receive free soap for a year. (Worth waking up early because that's quite a deal; soap's not cheap these days.) Store hours are 10 am-9 pm Monday-Saturday and 11 am-6 pm Sunday.

Following right behind it, the Southlake store will open at 1431 E. Southlake Blvd. in the Shops of Southlake (across from Central Market) on Thursday, November 11.

Local residents Dorvin and Leigh Ellen Lively, with their daughter Lindsey, own and operate the shop.

“We are so excited to bring plant-based soap that is handcrafted daily to the residents of Southlake,” says Lindsey, who has been a longtime fan herself.

Sorry Prosper, but this grand opening's even better, even soapier: The first 50 people who visit the new Southlake store during a special VIP event each day — 9 am-8 pm November 11-13 and 11 am-6 pm November 14 — will get free soap for a year.

In addition, a grand opening event will take place January 7-9, 2022, where customers will have their second chance to win — this time, it's free laundry soap for a year. Mark your calendars and get on this free stuff, people!

Normal Southlake store hours will be 10 am-6 pm Monday-Thursday, 10 am-8 pm Friday-Saturday, and 12-6 pm Sunday.

Buff City Soap was founded in 2013 as a high-quality alternative to commercial soap products full of sulfates, harsh chemicals, detergents, and animal fats. They allow customers to watch the soap-making process live, in-store, and are transparent about their ingredients and process.

Each store offers more than 30 customizable scents in a variety of handcrafted products — soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap, and laundry soap — with fun names like "Ferocious Beast," "Good Morning Sunshine," and "Narcissist." Prices run from about $7 for a soap bar or foaming bottle to $18 for laundry detergent.

Prosper and Southlake are both fast-growing North Texas cities that rank among the wealthiest cities in Texas. Southlake was named one of America's best small cities in 2020, and Prosper is in the Collin County corridor, north of Dallas proper, experiencing a massive population and building boom.