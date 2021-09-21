Dallas fashion designer's new collection will aid pandemic relief in Vietnam

A Dallas-based fashion designer, philanthropist, and former style blogger is going the extra mile — 9,000 miles, actually — to make a difference with her newest collection. Hanh Merriman is debuting her eponymous ready-to-wear collection, Hanh, with a mission to aid pandemic relief efforts in Vietnam.

According to a release, her new brand will focus on supporting vulnerable rural communities across Vietnam through partnership with Hanoi-based Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation.

"Hanh will donate a portion of all proceeds to Blue Dragon’s pandemic relief efforts, providing food, medical supplies, rent relief, and other essential services to families affected by the COVID crisis in Vietnam — especially those suffering the effects of the Delta variant’s current spread," the release says.

The collection itself nods to Merriman's own Vietnamese culture, from Áo dài silhouettes to kumquat blossom motifs. She describes it as "a culmination of her many experiences traveling the world and evolving into the woman she is today." The line features dresses, tops, pants, and outerwear, cut from textiles sourced from renowned European and Japanese mills. Pieces are priced about $300-$1,300.

It is traditional and refined yet forward-thinking, she says, with graphic shapes and detailing that make “staple pieces” daring and special. It's a natural next step for the author and former Life in Travel blogger.

“Hanh Collection signals a new chapter,” says Merriman. “These designs are the reflection of my many years as a lover, observer, and interpreter of fashion. I’ve always been fascinated by women’s relationship with fashion — what we want to wear and why. And how that answer changes over time. This collection is an answer for women in this moment and moving forward.”

To learn more about the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, visit bluedragon.org, and to explore Hanh, visit hanhcollection.com.