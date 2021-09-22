6 new stores opening at Galleria Dallas include a cool cupcake ATM

Retail keeps climbing back and Galleria Dallas is at the ready, with a round of new stores, in time for holiday spending and jewelry splurging.

The North Dallas mall is welcoming six new stores which have either opened already or will open by early October. It marks a second round for the Galleria, which welcomed five new vendors in July. So many stores, so little time.

Here are the six new stores you need to check out:

Sprinkles ATM

This automated version of the popular cupcake brand is probably one of the Galleria's best, and surely most innovative, new offerings. The Sprinkles Cupcake ATM is the world's first cupcake ATM, which dispenses freshly baked cupcakes 24/7. The flavors are limited to best-sellers including red velvet, dark chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, sprinkles, and black & white, but they're advertised as fresh and baked daily. Opening: The ATM is now open on the rink level.

JD Sports

British sports-fashion retail company with shops throughout the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, New Zealand and Australia sells brands including Nike, Vans, Crocs, Fila, The North Face, New Balance, Converse, and Adidas. Opening: The store is now open on Level 3 near Macy's.

MKT

Also a novel concept, this venue provides one-stop shopping with five local boutiques in one, featuring five DFW brands and five local artists. The store sells women's and men's clothing, accessories, and art. This will be the store's second location, after its successful debut in Dallas' West Village. Opening: MKT is scheduled to open in early October on Level 2 near Macy's.

Pelindaba Lavender

Premier grower of lavender plants, distiller of lavender essential oils, and handcrafter of lavender products. Pelindaba is a Zulu word that can be translated as “place of great gatherings." They offer lavender products for self-care, therapy, the kitchen, the home, the outdoors, floral décor and pets as well as artwork and gifts. The shop in Galleria Dallas will be the company’s 11th nationwide. Opening: In October on Level 2 near Nordstrom.

Candy Club

Since 2014, Candy Club has been creating sweet moments with a modern twist on classic sweets — making it whimsical for kids with a touch of nostalgia for adults. The company offers amazing, premium candies at affordable prices. Opening: In early October, in a kiosk on level 2 outside Buckle.

Kay Jewelers

Venerable name in jewelry has been operating since 1916 and is the leading jewelry store in America with more than 1,000 stores. Its team of dedicated jewelry experts can help customers find something to love in the store’s selection of quality jewelry ranging from classic must-haves to the latest trends. Opening: Early October on Level 2 near Apricot Lane.