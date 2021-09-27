Macy's opens petite store in one of Dallas' newly desirable suburbs

Department store chain Macy's continues its heroic comeback with stores galore across Dallas-Fort Worth and that includes a store they're opening in a newly buzzy 'burb.

The company will open its third "off-mall" store format, Market by Macy's, at the Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center, at 6101 Long Prairie Rd., on October 29. Flower Mound was just crowned the No. 4 spot on Money magazine's list of the 50 best places to live in the U.S. If Money says it, then it must be true.

On the same day, Macy's will unveil its newly renovated Market by Macy's Southlake store, at 321 State St.

Market by Macy's is their smaller-format store, approximately 20,000 square feet, with a smaller selection of Macy's branded fashion presented in an easy-to-shop open environment.

Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer of Macy's, says in a statement that they're thrilled to continue to expand their new store format and give customers a unique shopping experience. Alas, he also uses the word "curated."

"Market by Macy's will focus on discovery and convenience for our customers, while offering curated Macy's merchandise with a local flair," Mastronardi says.

They debuted their Market by Macy's concept by opening the very first in the U.S. right here in Southlake in February 2020.

Since then, they've learned a few things, which fueled a renovation of the Southlake store they began in July. The result: a brighter and more open shopping environment as well a curated — oh dear there's that word again — assortment of Macy's fashion as customers' personal style source.

Moving forward, all Market by Macy's locations will be similar to the Market by Macy's at WestBend, which opened in January 2021 at 1751 River Run in Fort Worth.

Merchandise assortment

The merchandise assortment is an edit of brands and items available at full-line Macy's stores as well as an expanded selection for beauty, which includes luxury fragrances, prestige skincare, and trend makeup.

The store also highlights Macy's private brands, such as INC International Concepts, Bar III, and Hotel Collection. That includes Macy's newest private brands, which includes:

And Now This, elevated basics and sophisticated pieces for the fashion-forward customer

Oake, a mindfully made home collection that includes bedding, contemporary bath accessories and trendy décor made for modern living

Before you say a word about that "mindfully," be grateful it is at least not another "curated," although truthfully it might as well be.

The newest merchandise will be displayed in something called the Trend Pavilion, which highlights fashionable trends, must-haves, and latest merchandise throughout the season.

The store features an elevated open environment where all merchandise is easily accessible on the floor in an efficient full-service shopping environment.

The pandemic effect

Similar to full-line Macy's stores, Market by Macy's offers all the alternative ways to shop, including contactless curbside pick-up, buy online-pick-up in store, buy online-ship to store, and same-day delivery with DoorDash. Customers can also pay their bill or pick-up orders from the "At Your Service" desk inside the store, a dedicated location for seamless online pick-ups and returns.

There's also a buy now, pay later online option with Klarna, and a rewards program called Macy's Star Rewards, where you earn on purchases.