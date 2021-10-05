New vintage store makes home in perfect old Uptown Dallas house

There's a new vintage shop with a whimsical name, opening in Uptown Dallas: Called Random Bobbitt Provisions, it's going in a super sweet house at 3104 Fairmount St. that was previously home to a frame shop and print store.

Random Bobbitt is from husband-and-wife team Randy and Paula Sadler, and it's their second vintage store: They previously opened a second-hand boutique in Santa Fe, New Mexico, now closed.

The couple share a passion for vintage, but not just your garden-variety used stuff. They're in that enviable position of traveling the country in search of vintage relics, including collectibles and rare pieces, from unusual décor and novelty souvenirs to defunct electronics and music equipment to clothing and jewelry to a custom fragrance.

"The store is cool because my husband and I like different things," Paula says. "He loves men's vintage apparel, like Ralph Lauren, and I like home decor, so it's like two stores in one. There's definitely something for everyone."

"I love looking back on things," Randy says. "I love keeping the memories of the past alive. Everything has a story."

That includes the house they're in, which was built in 1945 and represents a last holdout. Located at the corner of Fairmount and Carlisle, it's across from the new Marriott Dallas Uptown hotel and surrounded by Soviet bloc residential buildings that have wiped out what used to be a charming neighborhood of gracious older homes, repurposed into galleries and design shops, now gone.

"It's sad when people tear down old buildings because the new ones they build are not better," Paula says. "We love this house. You can't build the kind of character you feel from this building."

They'll celebrate their grand opening on Sunday October 24 with pop-up street fair from 12-4 pm, with food, drinks, live music from Alex Cantrell, and, of course, great vintage finds. Their store hours will be Sunday-Monday 12-5 pm, and Tuesday-Saturday from 11 am-6 pm.