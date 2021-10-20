JCPenney debuts inclusive new beauty concept at 10 stores including Mesquite

Plano-based JCPenney has launched JCPenney Beauty, a new shopping experience designed to be inclusive, at 10 locations across the U.S., including one in the Dallas area at Town East Mall in Mesquite.

These 10 locations serve as a preview of what will be a nationwide rollout to be completed by 2023.

According to a release, JCPenney Beauty reflects customers' beauty wants and needs, regardless of age, gender, race, skin tone, hair type, beauty regimen, or budget.

It features 170-plus beauty brands of makeup, skincare, haircare, styling tools, fragrance, nailcare, and bath & body products, at varying price points.

Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, JCPenney says in a statement that the initiative is a response to customer feedback.

"Rooted in inclusivity, JCPenney Beauty grew out of direct feedback from our customers," Wlazlo says. "Together with our brand partners, we have reimagined every aspect of our beauty experience —from the highly curated assortment and welcoming space to the integrated loyalty program and all new e-commerce experience."

JCPenney Beauty will feature a shop-in-shop experience with flagship partner Thirteen Lune, an inclusive e-commerce site founded by Nyakio Grieco, a beauty entrepreneur and founder of nyakio Beauty; and Patrick Herning, the founder of 11 Honoré, a luxury plus size fashion label.

Thirteen Lune is designed to inspire the discovery of beauty brands created by Black and Brown founders that resonate with people of all backgrounds. Of the 170+ brands at JCPenney Beauty, 39 are from Thirteen Lune including Buttah Skin, Bossy Cosmetics, Mischo Beauty, Pholk Beauty, Prados Beauty, Sara Happ, Spraise, Vernon François, and Wander Beauty.

Nearly half of the brands in the JCPenney Beauty assortment are what they call "masstige" brands. That's a new word. Google says it means "mass-produced, relatively inexpensive goods that are marketed as luxurious or prestigious."

The other half of the business is balanced between mass and prestige brands. That includes ethically-made makeup and professional-grade cosmetics from names like Makeup Geek and Mirabella, as well fragrances by Wellfounded, Esscentials, and Ron Dorff—all exclusively available at JCPenney Beauty. They'll be the only brick-and-mortar location in the U.S. for several brands, including I’M MEME, nooni, Kleem Organics, and Better Natured.

In addition to Mesquite, there's a JC Penney Beauty department opening in McAllen, Texas. Other stores are opening in Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, California, Connecticut, Minneapolis, Ohio, and Missouri.